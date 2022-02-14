Ivan Reitman, ‘Animal House’ Producer and ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. He was 75.

Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night time at his house in Montecito, Calif., his household instructed The Associated Press.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” kids Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman mentioned in a joint assertion. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Known for large, bawdy comedies that caught the spirit of their time, Reitman’s large break got here with the raucous, school fraternity sendup “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” which he produced. He directed Bill Murray in his first starring position in “Meatballs” after which once more in “Stripes,” however his most vital success got here with 1984’s “Ghostbusters.”

Not solely did the irreverent supernatural comedy starring Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis gross practically $300 million worldwide, it earned two Oscar nominations, spawned a veritable franchise, together with spinoffs, tv reveals and a brand new film, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” that opened this final 12 months. His son, filmmaker Jason Reitman directed.

Among different notable movies he directed are “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop,” “Dave,” “Junior” and 1998’s “Six Days, Seven Nights.” He additionally produced “Beethoven,” “Old School” and “EuroTrip,” and lots of others, together with a number of for his son.

He was born in Komarmo, Czechoslovakia, in 1946 the place his father owned the nation’s largest vinegar manufacturing unit. When the communists started imprisoning capitalists after the struggle, the Reitmans determined to flee, when Ivan Reitman was solely 4. They traveled within the nailed-down maintain of a barge headed for Vienna.

“I remember flashes of scenes,” Reitman instructed the AP in 1979. “Later they told me about how they gave me a couple of sleeping pills so I wouldn’t make any noise. I was so knocked out that I slept with my eyes open. My parents were afraid I was dead.”

The Reitmans joined a relative in Toronto, the place Ivan displayed his present biz inclinations: beginning a puppet theater, entertaining at summer time camps, taking part in espresso homes with a folks music group. He studied music and drama at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and started making film shorts.

With associates and $12,000, Reitman made a nine-day film, “Cannibal Girls,” which American International agreed to launch. He produced on a $500 funds a weekly TV revue, “Greed,” with Dan Aykroyd, and have become related to the Lampoon group in its off-Broadway revue that featured John Belushi, Gilda Radner and Murray. That quickly led to “Animal House.”

Watch beneath:

By the time 1990’s “Kindergarten Cop” got here round, Reitman had established himself as probably the most profitable comedy director in historical past. Though not even being the daddy of three kids might have ready him for the arduous process of directing 30 kids between the ages of 4 and seven within the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy.

Reitman slowed down as a director after “Six Days, Seven Nights” — solely 4 movies would comply with “Evolution,” “My Super Ex-Girlfriend,” “No Strings Attached” and “Draft Day,” from 2014.

But he continued producing and, with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” even discovered himself on the press circuit together with his son, offering emotional moments for each with the passing of the baton.

When requested late final 12 months why the 1984 movie continued to fascinate, Reitman instructed the AP that it was laborious to outline.

“I always had a sort of sincere approach to the comedy,” he mentioned. “I took it seriously even though, it was a horror movie and a comedy, I felt you had to sort of deal with it in a kind of realistic and honest way.”