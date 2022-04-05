Ivanka Trump to Testify to House Panel Investigating Jan. 6 Attack
WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, former President Donald J. Trump’s eldest daughter, who served as one in all his senior advisers, plans to testify on Tuesday earlier than the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in response to an individual conversant in the matter.
Ms. Trump was one in all a number of aides who tried to steer the president to name off the violence that in the end injured greater than 150 law enforcement officials and despatched lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence fleeing for security, in response to proof gathered by the committee.
The schedule for her testimony, which was reported earlier by NBC, comes days after her husband, Jared Kushner, who was additionally a prime adviser to Mr. Trump, sat for an interview and supplied what one member of the panel described as “valuable” and “helpful” information.
“There were some things revealed, but we’ll just share that a little later,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and the chairman of the committee, stated of Mr. Kushner’s testimony.
Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner are among the many highest-ranking Trump White House officers to testify earlier than the committee. The interviews have been closed to the general public because the panel conducts its work in secret.
Ms. Trump’s attorneys have been in talks with the committee since January, when it sent her a letter requesting voluntary testimony. In the letter, dated Jan. 20, the committee stated it had heard from Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant normal who was Mr. Pence’s nationwide safety adviser. Mr. Kellogg had described Mr. Trump’s refusal to sentence the violence because the mob engulfed the Capitol, regardless of White House officers — together with Ms. Trump, a minimum of twice — urging him to take action, the letter stated.
Mr. Kellogg testified that the president had rejected entreaties from him in addition to from Mark Meadows, his chief of workers, and Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary. Mr. Kellogg then appealed to Ms. Trump to intervene.
“She went back in, because Ivanka can be pretty tenacious,” Mr. Kellogg testified.
Mr. Kellogg additionally testified that he and Ms. Trump had witnessed a phone name within the Oval Office on the morning of Jan. 6 through which Mr. Trump pressured Mr. Pence to go together with a plan to throw out electoral votes for Joseph R. Biden Jr. when Congress met to certify the Electoral College outcomes. The name to Mr. Pence was a part of an effort to invalidate the 2020 election and provides Mr. Trump an opportunity to remain in workplace.
Mr. Kellogg instructed the committee that the president had accused Mr. Pence of not being “tough enough” to overturn the election. Ms. Trump then stated to Mr. Kellogg, “Mike Pence is a good man,” Mr. Kellogg testified.
The committee has interviewed greater than 800 witnesses and plans to interview dozens extra. Mr. Thompson instructed reporters on Monday that he had approved 5 further subpoenas that day.
Capitol Riot’s Aftermath: Key Developments
Ivanka Trump to testify. The former president’s daughter, who served as one in all his senior advisers, plans to testify before the Jan. 6 House committee. Ms. Trump was within the West Wing as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. She is alleged to have tried to steer her father to name off the rioters.
Mr. Thompson stated the committee had dominated out a subpoena for Mr. Pence, citing “significant information” it had obtained from two of his aides, Marc Short and Greg Jacob.
“There won’t be a subpoena,” Mr. Thompson stated, including, “We’ve been able to validate a lot of the statements attributed to President Trump and the vice president without his specific testimony.”
“There’s no effort on the part of the committee to get him to come in,” he stated of Mr. Pence, including: “We initially thought it would be important, but at this point we know that people broke in here and wanted to hang him. We know that his security detail had to protect him in an undisclosed location in the Capitol. We know the people who tried to get him to change his mind, about the count and all of that. So what is it we need?”
Mr. Thompson additionally indicated that the panel wouldn’t be more likely to name Mr. Trump as a witness.
“I don’t know anything else we could ask Donald Trump that the public doesn’t already know,” Mr. Thompson stated. “He ran his mouth for four years.”