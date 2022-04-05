Ivanka Trump to Testify to House Panel Investigating Jan. 6 Attack

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, former President Donald J. Trump’s eldest daughter, who served as one in all his senior advisers, plans to testify on Tuesday earlier than the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in response to an individual conversant in the matter.

Ms. Trump was one in all a number of aides who tried to steer the president to name off the violence that in the end injured greater than 150 law enforcement officials and despatched lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence fleeing for security, in response to proof gathered by the committee.

The schedule for her testimony, which was reported earlier by NBC, comes days after her husband, Jared Kushner, who was additionally a prime adviser to Mr. Trump, sat for an interview and supplied what one member of the panel described as “valuable” and “helpful” information.

“There were some things revealed, but we’ll just share that a little later,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and the chairman of the committee, stated of Mr. Kushner’s testimony.