‘I’ve been approached to come in auction’ – Virat Kohli sheds light on loyalty with RCB

Virat Kohli has gone energy to energy through the years and so is the Indian Premier League. The gala competitors has witnessed some thrilling battles over the 22 yards with stalwarts from totally different corners plying their commerce. However, within the 14 seasons of the competitors, Kohli is the one participant to symbolize one franchise. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) picked him within the draft forward of the inaugural version in 2008, and the remaining is historical past.

Interestingly, Kohli by no means even landed within the public sale pool. Although the right-handed batter slammed a plethora of runs in his IPL profession, he couldn’t take RCB to glory even as soon as. Hence, many questions had been raised over Kohli’s function and contribution. However, no issue has been capable of break the Kohli-RCB affiliation thus far. The 33-year-old even acknowledged that he would play for RCB until the time he performs IPL.

Speaking of his bond with the workforce, Kohli revealed that he has been approached by totally different franchises to land within the public sale pool. The veteran batter, nonetheless, feels his loyalty with RCB is much extra higher than profitable the title with some other workforce.

Virat Kohli decided to stick with RCB

“I’ve been approached a few times as well – to come into the auction somehow – I have thought about it. There have been many great players who have won trophies and things like that but no one addresses you like that. If you are a good person, people like you and if you are a bad guy, they stay away from you,” mentioned Kohli within the RCB podcast.

“Eventually, that’s what life is all about. The loyalty with RCB, like how I follow my life, is far greater than five people saying you’ve finally won the IPL with XYZ. What this franchise has given to me in the first three years, and believed in me, that is the most special thing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli stepped down as RCB captain following the conclusion of the final season. However, he’ll proceed to supply his companies as a batter. He has been retained by the franchise for INR 15 crore forward of the IPL 2022 mega auction.