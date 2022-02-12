‘I’ve been everywhere, this beats it all’

Journalist Lizzie Pook has travelled the world, however there’s one shocking place she says blew her away greater than anyplace else.

I didn’t set foot on a aircraft till I used to be in my late teenagers. Growing up within the south of England, household holidays have been spent in crumbling Welsh farmhouses or trudging the wind-blasted shores of Norfolk.

I at all times yearned for far-off locations, although, and would reduce up vacation brochures and plaster each inch of my bed room with footage of white-sand seashores and mountains.

But when our dad died shortly earlier than we have been attributable to begin college, my twin sister and I, reeling from the grief, determined to embark on an journey. We flew so far as we may, to Australia, employed the one automotive we may afford and made it our mission to drive by means of the outback from Sydney to Darwin.

To say it was a slog is an understatement – we drove for over 12 hours every day, passing deserted UFO analysis stations, dodging kamikaze kangaroos and even witnessing an tried homicide in a backpackers’ hostel within the Red Centre.

The expertise was life-changing. I had misplaced quite a lot of confidence after my dad died, however with each mile on the clock and each inch of my pores and skin warmed by the solar, I discovered that I used to be being pieced again collectively.

After uni, I took out a mortgage and ate beans on toast for a yr so I may practice as a journalist, doing work expertise in any workplace that will have me, from health web sites to “erotic” ladies’s magazines. It paid off and I ended up working within the journal business for years, protecting all types of extraordinary tales, from bare protest teams in Paris to India’s first feminist bike gang.

But it was solely once I lastly went freelance in 2015 that I discovered the pliability to correctly mix my two nice loves: writing and journey.

My first paid journey fee concerned canoeing croc-infested waters in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. It was each exhilarating and terrifying, and because the enormous predators slipped into the water and hippos grunted and blustered round us, I knew I’d discovered my completely satisfied place.

I spent the subsequent few years travelling to a few of the farthest-flung components of the planet and writing about them for publications again dwelling.

I’ve been fortunate sufficient to see issues I by no means would have dreamt of: Humpback whales breaching in inky Icelandic fjords; tigers feasting on their kills in Indian jungles; grizzly bears fishing the mist-cloaked waters of British Columbia, Canada.

One of my profession highlights was watching a mom snow leopard and her cubs frolic on a mountainside within the foothills of the Himalayas.

But my most memorable journey was most likely once I joined an expedition ship on a journey to Greenland’s uninhabited east coast. We noticed polar bears, arctic foxes and shaggy muskoxen; we charted fjords that hadn’t been visited since they have been utilized by Inuit hunters tons of of years in the past.

That journey taught me the true which means of isolation – we noticed no different folks or boats for 10 days and have been completely out of the attain of radio and satellite tv for pc sign.

I’ve learnt loads of precious classes. Being a lady in a male-dominated business takes a specific amount of resilience and the power to adapt to totally different conditions and personalities. I do know my strengths, my weaknesses and what I’m able to (seems that’s holding my nerve when working right into a stalking lioness whereas on foot in Kenya).

But principally I really feel privileged, particularly with what the pandemic has carried out to the journey business. I’ll by no means take my experiences as a right.

What I’m most grateful for is the journey that offered the spark of inspiration for my debut novel, Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter.

During a go to to Fremantle, I stumbled throughout a tiny exhibition within the Maritime Museum. Tucked away in a nook was the story of a household of British settlers who sailed throughout to Shark Bay, WA, within the nineteenth century to arrange within the pearling business.

On the identical journey, I discovered an previous signed copy of Port of Pearls by Hugh Edwards in a second-hand bookshop, concerning the early days of Broome and the way it grew to become the epicentre of the pearl shell growth.

I grew to become obsessive about this harmful business, and tales of sharks, storms, shipwrecks and journey. So I set off by myself analysis journey which, over the subsequent few years, would take me to Broome, past to the Dampier Peninsula and throughout the Kimberley, interviewing specialists, strolling the landscapes with Indigenous guides and trawling the archives of museums and historic societies.

The ensuing e-book is a kind of feminist journey story that attracts on this analysis in addition to my very own experiences with grief and my love of the pure surroundings. Without the prospect to journey, I by no means may have written it and for that I’ll be perpetually grateful.

