‘I’ve danced, sung, done legal things’: Marin defends party video

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has needed to defend her personal life after a video emerged of her having fun with a celebration with buddies.

On the video, Marin is proven in a number of scenes apparently at a personal residence, hugging her buddies, and singing and dancing alongside to Finnish pop music.

Among the opposite visitors having fun with the occasion are Finnish chart-topper Alma, a member of parliament, a few radio present hosts and a star stylist.

“I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things,” Marin advised reporters on Thursday morning in Kuopio, a metropolis on the japanese border close to Russia, the place her MPs are assembly for his or her annual summer time convention.

“I have a family life, a work life and also my free time, and I spend time with my friends”, stated Marin, who additionally talked about her official safety element was stationed close by when the occasion passed off, though they weren’t contained in the occasion.

“I have nothing to conceal or hide” she stated.

It shouldn’t be clear who leaked the video of Marin – which appears to have been posted as an Instagram story and options clips taken at completely different occasions of the night – though a shared video clip from a minimum of one of many visitors who attended is included within the montage.

Marin stated she has “nothing to hide or conceal” however stated she felt dangerous the video had been shared.

“I trusted that since the videos are private and taken at a private event, they would not be published.”

Political foes demand that PM takes a medicine check

In Finland, Marin’s political rivals have seized on the video to demand that the prime minister be screened for unlawful narcotics, after which makes the outcomes public.

This comes after some media retailers reported the Finnish slang phrase “jauhojengi” that means “powder gang” – an obvious reference to cocaine – may very well be heard on the video clip.

The chief of the far-right Finns Party and an MP from considered one of Marin’s personal coalition companions each referred to as for her to be medicine examined.

However they could have misheard or misinterpreted the phrases, and confused “jauhojengi” with “jallu jenny” which is a reference to a well-liked kind of Finnish brandy referred to as Jaloviina.

The Parliamentary Group chairperson of Marin’s Social Democrats, Antti Lindtman, stated on Thursday they’ve “full confidence in the prime minister, there is no doubt about that.”

“If you dance with friends at a private event, I can’t see that there is a big problem,” Lindtman stated.

In December 2021 Marin apologised for visiting a Helsinki bar after coming into contact with one other authorities minister who later examined optimistic for Coronavirus.

She was criticised by political opponents however was in the end not discovered to have damaged any guidelines.