I’ve done ‘nothing wrong’ – Namhla Mtwa’s boyfriend says he’s ‘innocent’ as calls grow for swift action | News24

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has known as on

police to swiftly arrest the assassin of Singwa Namhla Mtwa.

Mtwa was shot useless in her automobile in Mthatha on 21

April.

The case has now caught the nation’s consideration

after her household launched a sequence of disturbing messages they are saying they discovered

on her telephone.

Controversial Eastern Cape businessman Major

Mfesane Bhekizulu has denied allegations that he’s behind the homicide of his

girlfriend, Singwa Namhla Mtwa.

Mtwa, a 35-year-old OR Tambo municipal worker,

was shot 9 instances on 21 April whereas she was in her automobile, after arriving at her

Sidwadwa dwelling in Mthatha. She had gunshot wounds to her higher physique and was

declared useless on the scene.

No one has been arrested in reference to the

incident.

READ | East London gender-based

violence activist killed, police on the hunt for ex-boyfriend

News24 has learnt that police have shifted their

consideration to Bhekizulu, her 41-year-old businessman boyfriend, after her household

unlocked her cellphone and found disturbing messages, purportedly despatched by

him.

Members of the general public have taken to social media

and have vowed to take care of the person themselves.

Speaking to News24 on Sunday, Bhekizulu pleaded

with residents to permit the police to do their job, including that he was not the

individual residents ought to search for.

He mentioned:

I’ve finished nothing flawed. I’m harmless and would love the general public to permit the legislation to run its course as a result of the residents are actually jeopardising the case by going after me, as this may wreck possibilities of getting the actual perpetrator.

He refused to reply follow-up questions and mentioned

he was busy earlier than he ended the decision.

In September 2018, Bhekizulu was arrested for

allegedly capturing and killing his worker Mxolisi Mthunjwa, and critically

injuring one other, Thmebela Somana, on 11 August.

The Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court, sitting in

Mthatha, granted the businessman R50 000 bail on expenses of premeditated homicide

and tried homicide.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson

Luxolo Tyali was not in a position to verify the standing of the courtroom case on the time

of writing.

ALSO READ | Husband arrested after remains

of woman, who went missing 2 years ago, found under bathtub

Photos of a badly bruised Mtwa have gone viral.

Screenshots of the string of messages, which he

allegedly despatched to Mtwa, have additionally gone viral.

In phrases of the screenshots, it’s alleged that

Mtwa pleaded with him to permit her to relaxation and recuperate from the accidents he

allegedly inflicted, however he threatened to hurt her additional. She allegedly

defined that she could not drive along with her accidents and advised him she wished to

see a health care provider.

The screenshots additionally confirmed a prolonged message,

allegedly from Mtwa, apologising for disappointing him.

Her sister Sanga despatched extra screenshots and pictures

to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant

General Nomthetheleli Mene, and to the Twitter accounts of President Cyril

Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Sanga alleges that the person is Bhekizulu.

ALSO | ‘A dark and brutal Women’s

Month’: Govt condemns recent femicide cases

Mene introduced on Saturday that the police launched

a manhunt for the perpetrator.

She additionally mentioned she appointed a senior supervisor at brigadier

stage to supervise the case and added that there was common engagement between

the detectives and relations of the deceased to offer fixed suggestions.

“Members of the household and the general public are

subsequently assured that Namhla’s case is within the palms of succesful and

professionally educated detectives. With the help and response demonstrated

by the group and numerous formations in each nook of our province and

exterior its borders, we’re optimistic {that a} breakthrough on this specific

case might be made,” Mene mentioned.

Singwa Namhla Mtwa Facebook PHOTO: Facebook

Mene additionally appealed to members of the general public to

share any related info which can add worth to the case.

Mabuyane mentioned he had been up to date by authorities in

the police concerning the homicide case and had known as for the online to be forged extensive and

embody the investigation of latest developments with respect to gender-based

violence and femicide (GBV&F) allegations.

“Someone should reply for the vicious killing

of this younger lady. We should additionally discover solutions to the photographs that we have now seen

within the final 24 hours which present that earlier than her dying, she was uncovered to all

method of barbaric acts,” Mabuyane said.

“Our legal guidelines empower us to strengthen the struggle

in opposition to GBV&F and we should use it to reveal and convey to guide perpetrators

of this heinous crime,” the premier continued.

ALSO | Eastern Cape woman allegedly

killed by ex-boyfriend had a protection order against him

“We belief that legislation enforcement authorities

will take all the mandatory steps to research these allegations and most

importantly, result in #JusticeforNamhla.

“I additional name on associates, household and the

group of the Eastern Cape at massive to help efforts of legislation enforcement

officers within the investigation of this crime,” Mabuyane added.

Singwa Namhla Mtwa Facebook PHOTO: Facebook

“We should additionally do every thing in our energy to

make sure that no different younger lady suffers the identical destiny that has befallen

Namhla. Let us elevate our voices louder and sharper in opposition to all method of

violence perpetrated in opposition to girls.”

The ANC within the Eastern Cape has known as on the

police to arrest the perpetrator inside three days.

Mtwa was buried two weeks in the past.

The man’s identification has been broadly shared on social

media, though police, the federal government, and ANC statements don’t point out him

straight.

We wish to

hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the

dialog within the feedback part of this text.