‘I’ve given up’: Experts call for long COVID data as patients despair

Health economist Professor Martin Hensher warns that lengthy COVID poses a critical public well being risk and important information is lacking. “At the moment we really have no idea of the extent of long COVID in Australia,” he stated. “We are flying pretty blind. Professor Hensher, who worked alongside a team modelling long COVID at Deakin University, estimates that at 12 weeks post infection, anywhere between 80,000 and 325,000 of the more than two million Australians infected during the first Omicron wave alone will have ongoing symptoms. And, while a large proportion are predicted to recover within six months, thousands are expected to experience persistent symptoms. He is part of a growing chorus of experts calling for the urgent rollout of a national survey to measure the scale of long COVID in Australia and a database to track symptoms.

Loading In Australia, up to 30 per cent of seriously ill COVID-19 patients have reported at least one symptom persisting after six months. The most common symptom was shortness of breath, but others included fatigue, headaches and a loss of taste or smell. Ms Costello, who was double vaccinated six months before contracting the virus, and before boosters were approved, is one of an estimated more than 90,000 Australians who have a smell or taste disorder after six months. The figure in Australia is far below other parts of the world where Delta was the prevalent variant. Studies have found up to 60 per cent of people who had Delta lost their sense of smell and/or taste, compared to one in five with Omicron, the most common variant in Australia. About two per cent of those people will have impaired senses long term.

People’s experiences range from complete or partial loss to distorted and imagined senses. Some people complain certain foods taste like garbage or rotting meat, while others can smell faeces or smoke when neither are nearby. Ms Costello often gets phantom garbage smells. Exactly why this occurs is still unknown, but there is an emerging consensus, including by a team studying the phenomena at Harvard Medical School, that smell loss occurs when the coronavirus infects cells that support neurons in the nose. To the frustration of sufferers, there is no easy cure for olfactory dysfunction. Smell training, which involves sniffing several potent scents twice a day to stimulate the olfactory system, is the recommended treatment.

But it will not help everyone. There aren’t robust studies on its efficacy among COVID-19 survivors and earlier studies show it works to some degree on about half of sufferers. Chrissi Kelly, who founded UK charity AbScent after losing her smell due to a sinus infection and now is a published researcher in the field, said it took dedication and at least four months to see results. Simon Carney, a spokesperson for the Australian Society of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, said smell training kits should be included on the Medicare Benefits Schedule. Steroid nasal sprays and vitamin A drops have also shown some efficacy. Professor Carney said the area had long been neglected, but that COVID-19 had spurred promising research in the UK and elsewhere, including a trial of a drug to stimulate olfactory nerve growth.

Ms Kelly, who regained her sense of smell after eight years before losing it again from COVID-19, said most people’s senses would return in time. Susanna Vitikainen, who lives in Ocean Grove on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula, gets phantom smells (phantosmia) and has lost her sense of taste on and off since contracting COVID-19 in January. Susanna Vitikainen, who suffers from long-COVID with a variety of symptoms including loss of taste, phantom smells, fatigue, nerve pain and brian fog. Credit:Luis Ascui But more distressing for her is the severe nerve pain, chest pain, heart palpitations, fatigue and brain fog, which forced her to resign from her job as a chef. “I will spend days … in bed, and I’ll be lucky to go to [the] kitchen or shower or get dressed,” stated the 54-year-old, who was double vaccinated and booked in for a booster when she was contaminated.

At The Alfred hospital in Melbourne, senior scientific neuropsychologist, Dr Leonie Keall is treating an rising variety of individuals with perplexing signs lingering many months after their coronavirus prognosis. Some had been contaminated way back to July final yr. Demand for neuropsychological therapy is hovering to report ranges nationally and Dr Keall says there’s an pressing want for extra providers to assist deal with rising numbers of individuals experiencing mind fog put up COVID. “Some people describe it as feeling like they’re hung over every day, they have greatly reduced mental clarity, they feel less sharp, they’re forgetful,” Dr Keall stated. “One woman said she felt like her whole world had been thrown out the window and another said it was like her brain had been cut in half. It’s been really tough on a lot of people.” Some of her sufferers describe absent mindedness, like placing objects within the fridge mistakenly. Others have bother remembering phrases or their telephone numbers.

For most individuals, fatigue fuels their cognitive difficulties, so her job is to assist them handle their sleep and to regain their focus by means of cognitive rehabilitation remedy. Most of the sufferers she treats are aged of their 20s to 50s and lots of had been high-achieving individuals with fast-paced jobs earlier than being struck down with coronavirus. For some, therapy could be simply tailored into their day by day life; maintaining a whiteboard of their kitchen to set off their reminiscence, setting timers to make sure to take common breaks at work and maintaining a diary to remind them of what they should do every day. But it’s the unpredictability and uncertainty of the situation that distresses individuals essentially the most. “It’s confronting, and it is a scary thing for people,” Dr Keall stated. “They want answers on when they will be better, but the research is still in the early stages. The hardest thing is that we can’t give them those definitive answers.” Professor Carney stated scent and style loss might result in a big discount in high quality of life.

“The loss of taste can make people extremely depressed and suicidal,” he stated, “especially in a country like Australia where we are so food and drink culture orientated.” Loading Ms Kelly stated there was additionally a organic part to the despair because the scent sense was positioned in the identical a part of the mind that ruled emotion and reminiscence. “Disruption to the mechanisms of smells, in this very important, central part of the brain, of course is going to affect the way we feel and think and act,” she stated. A 2021 study, co-authored by Ms Kelly, discovered well being care professionals usually ignored the intense penalties of scent and style loss, together with malnutrition, diminished psychological wellbeing and impaired relationships.