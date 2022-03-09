‘I’ve just found out’: Fury over PM move

Scott Morrison is going through extra backlash over his response to the flood disaster in NSW, with one MP posting a livid response to 1 announcement.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is going through extra backlash over the federal government’s response to the flood disaster in northern NSW with calls on the bottom for help to be prolonged.

Labor MP Justine Elliot, who represents the voters of Richmond, has posted footage of the second she discovered that some areas critically affected by the wild climate shall be not noted of bonus funds.

“I’m so furious,” she stated.

Visiting communities in northern NSW at this time, Mr Morrison declared the council areas of Richmond Valley, Lismore and Clarence Valley as disaster zones.

Residents in these areas shall be eligible for 2 funds of $1000 per grownup and $400 per baby.

“Now, on average, those who have received payments on each claim are pulling in $2,300 to $2,400 in those Commonwealth Disaster Payments,” Mr Morrison stated.

“So that’s $50 million directly going into the pockets of those most affected in just three council areas.”

But Ms Elliot stated residents within the Tweeds, Byron and Ballina areas are in determined want of assist and have been “left out”.

“I’ve just found out that Scott Morrison has deliberately excluded the people of Tweed, Byron and Ballina from getting more disaster assistance payments yet other regions have got it,” she stated, wearing hello vis.

“We’ve got people here now who have no homes, they have no food and they have no money, we desperately need assistance right here.

“We need Scott Morrison and the NSW Premier to start acting and help our region.”

Before his go to to Lismore, Ms Elliot was already livid, claiming he “doesn’t care” and has “failed us”.

“The electorate of Richmond goes from Tweed Heads in the north to Ballina in the south,” she defined.

“All these areas have been affected by flooding. Scott Morrison is not visiting this electorate.”

Aerial images of Ballina final week confirmed the sheer scope of the flooding as landmarks throughout the town, together with the Big Prawn, have been overwhelmed by water.

Defending the federal authorities on the ABC’s 7.30 program tonight, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce conceded “nothing is perfect”.

“If there is an area you can improve on in the future, that’s what you do. It’s an incredibly dynamic and desperate situation.”

Directly requested if native authorities areas have been not noted as a result of truth seats are held by Labor whereas these in Lismore, held by the Nationals, and do get the help, Mr Joyce stated: “I know the inference behind that and it’s wrong. We make sure we look after all Australians.

“Obviously Lismore has been an epicentre not just for the area but for the nation in its effect, so I would not be surprised if their was an immediate concentration on the city of Lismore because it’s been seen by the nation as the epicentre – almost the ugly icon – in what the flood did.

“We don’t go through and say, ‘we’ll take this person’s life and that person’s life’. Just the suggestion we would do something like that is quite frank, offensive.”

Mr Morrison addressed issues over extending the funds to extra areas, saying:

“The National Recovery and Resilience Agency will be assessing whether that would be extended to any other council areas in this, what we call this high impact zone, this high catastrophe impact zone, and they will make further assessments, and the Minister will make announcements subsequently as to how we might do that.

“Natural disasters of this scale have a brutal and terrible impact..

“This is a very complex, and very challenging environment in which to operate.

“I absolutely understand the frustration, I understand the anger … I understand the sense of abandonment. “So, what do we do about that? We restore.”