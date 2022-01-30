Jacina Ardern in self-isolation as Covid cases rise in New Zealand
“The exposure event took place on Saturday 22 January during flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland,” the New Zealand authorities stated in a press launch Saturday.
The assertion added that the nation’s Governor-General — Dame Cindy Kiro — and members of her employees have been additionally on board this flight and are following the identical isolation directions.
It added that Ardern was uncovered as an in depth contact when she and the Governor-General have been in Northland “undertaking advance filming at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds” for the Waitangi Day broadcast.
The genome sequencing outcome for the case is due on Sunday and it’s anticipated to point “that the case has been infected with the Omicron variant,” the press launch added.
Ardern stays asymptomatic and “is feeling well.”
All different passengers on board flight NZ8273, together with the Governor-General and members of her employees are additionally getting examined and self-isolating for 10 days.
Ardern enters self-isolation only a week after she canceled her personal wedding ceremony plans amid an increase in Omicron circumstances throughout New Zealand. The nation is on the highest “red light” setting of its Covid response — and, in December, it introduced that it might be pushing again its phased border reopening plans till February as issues over the Omicron variant grew.
Chris Hipkins — the nation’s minister for Covid-19 response — stated on the time: “Waiting till the end of February will increase New Zealand’s overall protection and slow Omicron’s eventual spread. There’s no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it’s important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans.”
New Zealand has recorded 16,288 Covid-19 circumstances and 52 deaths over the course of the pandemic.