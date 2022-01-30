Jacina Ardern in self-isolation as Covid cases rise in New Zealand

“The exposure event took place on Saturday 22 January during flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland,” the New Zealand authorities stated in a press launch Saturday.

The assertion added that the nation’s Governor-General — Dame Cindy Kiro — and members of her employees have been additionally on board this flight and are following the identical isolation directions.

It added that Ardern was uncovered as an in depth contact when she and the Governor-General have been in Northland “undertaking advance filming at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds” for the Waitangi Day broadcast.

The genome sequencing outcome for the case is due on Sunday and it’s anticipated to point “that the case has been infected with the Omicron variant,” the press launch added.