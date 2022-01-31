Jacinda Ardern Fast Facts

Jacinda Ardern: Her first time period in pictures Jacinda Ardern speaks to media on August 1, 2017, after being appointed the brand new Labour chief solely weeks out from the New Zealand basic election.

Prime Minister-designate Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand First chief Winston Peters shake arms throughout a coalition settlement signing at Parliament on October 24, 2017, in Wellington. For weeks after the nation's 2017 basic election, there was no clear victor, with neither main occasion profitable an outright majority.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her companion Clarke Gayford, and Gayford's nieces Rosie and Nina Cowan arrive at Parliament after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House on October 26, 2017.

United States President Donald Trump joins South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Taiwan's consultant James Soong to participate in a "family photo" in the course of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit within the central Vietnamese metropolis of Danang on November 11, 2017.

Barack Obama attends a pōwhiri — a proper Māori welcoming ceremony — with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Government House on March 22, 2018 throughout his go to to Auckland.

Queen Elizabeth II greets Jacinda Ardern at Buckingham Palace on April 19, 2018 in London, England. Ardern wears a kahu huruhuru, a standard Māori garment worn on particular events.

Jacinda Ardern and companion Clarke Gayford pose for a photograph with their new child child lady Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford on June 24, 2018 in Auckland. Ardern was solely the second world chief to present delivery in workplace.

Jacinda Ardern holds her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, as her companion Clarke Gayford appears on in the course of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit on September 24, 2018, a day earlier than the General Debate of the General Assembly on the United Nations in New York.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wears a hijab as she embraces a Muslim girl on the Kilbirnie Mosque in Wellington, two days after a White supremacist attacked two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

Jacinda Ardern greets Prince William with a hongi, a standard Māori greeting, as they attend an Anzac Day service remembering fallen troopers on April 25, 2019 in Auckland. Prince William was in New Zealand to commemorate the folks killed within the Christchurch mosque terror assaults.

Jacinda Ardern hugs a primary responder from the St John's ambulance group that helped these injured within the White Island volcano eruption on December 9, 2019.

Jacinda Ardern and her coalition companion, Green Party chief James Shaw and former Labour Party politician Dover Samuels, prepare dinner breakfast on February 6 to mark Waitangi Day, a nationwide vacation commemorating the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi between Māori chief and the British Crown.

Jacinda Ardern listens as Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks to media on September 21, 2020 in Auckland. Bloomfield and Ardern ran each day briefings throughout New Zealand's nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

National chief Judith Collins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern communicate throughout a dwell leaders debate on September 22, 2020 in Auckland.