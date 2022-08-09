Jack Campbell sparks collapse to extend Hampshire’s winning start

Hampshire 199 (Prest 51, Barker 38, White 3-34, Keogh 3-32) beat Northamptonshire 188 (Keogh 74, Campbell 3-17, Currie 3-49) by 11 runs

Jack Campbell pulled Hampshire to an unlikely comeback victory because the quick bowler routed Northamptonshire Steelback’s decrease order on the Isle of Wight.

The Steelbacks wanted solely 24 runs of their pursuit of 200 with 5 wickets in hand however collapsed in a heap to lose by 11 runs.

Left-arm fast Campbell, who was launched by Durham in June, took three for 17, together with two in two balls, earlier than John Turner bundled out the final wicket to dismiss Northamptonshire for 188 to proceed Hampshire’s good begin to the Royal London Cup.

Rob Keogh had run the sport in entrance of two,000 robust crowd at Newclose with a career-best three for 32 coupled with an authoritative 74, earlier than Hampshire’s late present.

Northamptonshire had the chase in full management as Hampshire returned to the Isle of Wight for the primary time since 2019.

Ricardo Vasconcelos’ poor type continued when he was lbw to a Keith Barker awayswinger second ball. Will Young quickly adopted as Scott Currie extracted some bounce to second slip.

But Emilio Gay and Keogh settled the innings with model, including 52 runs. Keogh was imperious all through. He cracked three fours in succession off Currie, starting with a crunching slapped minimize shot to get his innings transferring. Everything appeared easy for Keogh as he reached his fifty in 57 balls.

Every time Northamptonshire gave the impression to be cantering to victory, a wicket would add a way of jitters. Gus Miller had been carefree for 31 however smashed to cowl, whereas Ben Curran stuttered earlier than one other ball stopped within the pitch as he provided a easy caught and bowled for Currie.

With 23 runs nonetheless wanted, Keogh was one other sufferer of the two-paced pitch and was caught at mid-off earlier than the beforehand economical Campbell snared Nathan Buck and Ben Sanderson in successive deliveries to change the momentum utterly.

James Sales was yorked by Campbell earlier than a short-pitched Turner supply was skied to level to finish Hampshire’s fightback.

Earlier, Nick Gubbins made no hesitation when he selected to bat on a brilliantly scorching day and on a pitch which looked like being good for batting. It rapidly proved in any other case.

Instead of rushing by means of, the ball caught within the wicket to make it exhausting to time the ball. Aneurin Donald was the primary to search out this out when he guided the twelfth ball of the match to level earlier than Gubbins edged to second slip within the following over.

Ben Brown was leg earlier than to a low bouncing Nathan Buck supply having placed on 45 with Tom Prest earlier than Fletcha Middleton aided the restoration with a speedy 51-run partnership.

Prest, on the again of an excellent 181 in opposition to Kent Spitfires, peppered the offside as he performed the ball as late as he dared. His timing was proved with a straight drive early on and continued with late cuts.

His pièce de résistance was a skip and chic drive over additional cowl to convey up his half-century in 54 balls however fell to the next supply when Alex Russell beguiled him within the flight and the ball ended up in additional cowl’s fingers.

Middleton had collected 35 earlier than Keogh began to show the screw. The off-spinner pinned down a concrete-footed Middleton after which had Felix Organ caught and bowled off a full toss 4 balls later.

Keogh added a 3rd when he bowled the highest of Toby Albert’s off stump as Hampshire’s center order fumbled with out discovering significant partnerships.