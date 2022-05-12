Jack Haynes hits his stride again with second Championship hundred

Worcestershire 326 for five (Haynes 133, Ali 88) vs Derbyshire

Jack Haynes scored his second consecutive first-class century as Worcestershire edged the opening day of the LV=Insurance County Championship match in opposition to Derbyshire at Derby.

The 21-year-old backed-up his maiden hundred in opposition to Durham on Sunday with 133 from 207 balls out of Worcestershire’s 326 for five.

Azhar Ali made 88 from 192 balls, including 187 in 56 overs with Haynes to observe the 195 stand they shared to avoid wasting the Durham match earlier than Derbyshire hit again with the second new ball.

Sam Conners eliminated Haynes earlier than a superb catch by Anuj Dal despatched again Brett D’Oliveira 5 overs earlier than the shut.

Derbyshire’s determination to bowl first on a pitch tinged with inexperienced was presumably primarily based on the quantity of rain in Derby the day before today however aside from Suranga Lakmal, the bowlers struggled.

Lakmal’s opening spell examined the approach and judgement of the batsmen and deserved greater than the one wicket of Ed Pollock within the sixth over.

Pollock was drawn into pushing ahead at a superb size ball that moved away sufficient to take the skin edge which was taken low down by Brooke Guest.

Azhar may simply have adopted however survived a rigorous examination by Lakmal to bat by way of the primary session and set up a basis that he and Haynes constructed on within the afternoon.

Haynes joined him within the thirteenth over after Jake Libby was lbw to at least one that reduce from Ryan Sidebottom and continued from the place he left off at Worcester on Sunday.

His driving off the again foot by way of the covers was a function of one other spectacular show of utility and selectivity though the top-edged pull that took him to 50 may have simply gone handy.

There had been few different errors as he and Azhar batted by way of the afternoon session, including 120 in 34 overs.

Azhar turned more and more fluent after finishing his second 50 for Worcestershire and was clearly irritated when he didn’t convert it right into a century.

His try to chop Alex Thomson’s off-spin solely gave Wayne Madsen a pointy catch at slip 5 overs after tea however Haynes didn’t miss out.

Last yr at Worcester Haynes fell for 97 in opposition to Derbyshire however this time he pulled a brief ball from Sidebottom for his twelfth 4 to go to his second hundred in 4 days.

Derbyshire took the second new ball as quickly because it turned obtainable and struck instantly when Conners nibbled one away to have Haynes caught low down at first slip.

D’Oliveira and Ed Barnard took Worcestershire to a 3rd batting level which was the primary time in Derbyshire’s historical past that scores of 300 or extra have been posted in 5 consecutive innings earlier than the house facet broke by way of once more.