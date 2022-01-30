Jack Robinson downs Slater at Pipeline

Australian tube grasp Jack Robinson has outshone legend Kelly Slater as he joined 4 countrymen in scoring first-round warmth wins within the World Surf League’s season-opening Billabong Pro Pipeline.

West Australian Robinson lived as much as to his status in excellent waves at famed Banzai Pipeline on Saturday (Sunday AEST).

In his thirtieth yr on the tour, Slater is a seven-time champion at Pipeline and he was raving in regards to the circumstances, saying it was “probably one of, if not the best day I’ve ever seen” for a tour occasion on the Hawaiian venue.

But Robinson wowed with two near-perfect rides each scoring over 9 out of 10 as he tallied 18.67 to win from Slater (16.57) and Peru’s Lucca Mesinas (12.3).

“Watching the conditions, it’s easy to get too excited today so I was just trying to calm down,” Robinson mentioned.

“I’m trying to not think too far ahead and just enjoy every moment of competing out there.”

Robinson confirmed his tube-riding class when he claimed his first championship tour victory as a rookie in Mexico final August.

Other Australian first-round winners have been Olympic bronze medallist Owen Wright, Connor O’Leary, Ethan Ewing and rookie Jackson Baker.

Competing on the identical break that almost ended his profession a couple of years in the past when he sustained a traumatic head damage, Wright confirmed no hesitation as he locked into two large lefts to take the primary warmth win of the season forward of native Ezekiel Lau and South Africa’s Jordy Smith.

“My eyes lit up at that wave that just seemed to be stretched out to the channel,” Wright mentioned.

“Often today you’ll see really short barrels but this one just kept giving to me, it’s so nice to get this as the first wave of the season.

“Being the WSL wildcard, I’ll be going up in opposition to the highest seeds however that is the blokes I’ve competed in opposition to for 10 years so I be ok with myself.”

Fellow goofy footer O’Leary took full advantage of surfing on his forehand in the spitting lefts, dropping late into two bombs to rack up an impressive 15.50 total and win from No.5 ranked countryman Morgan Cibilic and Brazil’s Caio Ibelli.

“That was simply the session of my life,” O’Leary said.

Ewing (12.76) won his heat from American Kolohe Andino and local Imaikalani deVault.

Baker gained a low-scoring warmth from Brazil’s Miguel Pupo and Frederico Morais of Portugal.