Jackie Robinson Day celebrations mark 75th anniversary of breaking of MLB’s color barrier

NEW YORK – Friday marked 75 years since Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, baseball greats gathered in Times Square to have a good time Robinson, a legendary participant who paved the best way for them and numerous others.

“If it wasn’t for him, maybe my dad would have never played. Maybe I would have never played,” Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. stated.

“Seventy-five years ago today, in Brooklyn, New York, nine miles from here, he broke the color barrier,” stated Harold Reynolds.

Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, a day that modified baseball and the course of historical past.

“Jackie showed the world equality should be a fundamental right for all and real change in our society was possible,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated.

“Carrying his legacy forward is the most important job we have as grandchildren,” stated Sonya Pankey, Robinson’s eldest grandchild.

This yr, Robinson’s title was displayed for all to see on a road signal at forty second and Broadway.

“Jackie Robinson Way!” Deputy Mayor for Economic & Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer introduced.

Robinson’s well-known quantity 42 will shine on the Empire State Building, too.

Former Yankees nearer and Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera was the final participant to put on 42, which was retired by MLB in 1997.

“It was an honor for me, no less than that because of what it represents and carrying his legacy and carrying that number, wearing it and do it right, it was my privilege,” Rivera stated.

Robinson’s legacy resonates with followers, too.

“Jackie Robinson did such amazing things for not even the sport of baseball, for the country,” stated Walter Hilsenbeck from Long Island City.

Brandon Morato was amongst 50 children who received to spend the day with the gamers and go on a procuring spree on the MLB Store.

“Just follow the example that Jackie gave us to follow,” former Yankees supervisor and Hall of Famer Joe Torre stated.

The “Jackie Robinson Way” road signal will head to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown after the day’s celebrations.

Robinson’s widow, Rachel, can be celebrating a milestone in 2022. She’s turning 100!