Jackson shows superstar quality as Demons outclass Suns
From there, they did little greater than maintain the Suns at bay. An ideal play by the Suns from the opening bounce of the third quarter led to a aim by Levi Casboult, however Bailey Fritsch discovered the speedy reply. An excellent aim to Kysaiah Pickett late within the quarter broke the sport open, a 22-point lead greater than sufficient.
The sport meandered to an anti-climactic shut, with Anderson and Lukosius kicking the one two targets for the quarter, the final of them drawing the ultimate margin again to a good 13 factors. More performances like this, and the Suns will win a lot extra video games. But the Dees did sufficient, and in spherical two, that can do.
Goals
Gold Coast Suns: Casboult 2, Anderson 2, Lukosius 2, Sharp, Chol, Davies, Fiorini.
Melbourne: Brown 2, Jackson 2, Pickett 2, Gawn, Viney, Oliver, McDonald, Fritsch, Harmes.
Best
Gold Coast Suns: Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Collins, Casboult, Witts.
Melbourne: Jackson, Petracca, Bowey, Oliver, May, Neal-Bullen.
Injuries
Gold Coast Suns: Rankine (corked quad) changed in chosen aspect by Flanders.
Melbourne: Nil.
Umpires: Broadbent, Fleer, Glouftsis.
Crowd: 8280 at Metricon Stadium.