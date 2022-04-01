Jacob deGrom going for MRI as injury worries grow

PORT ST. LUCIE — On a day Jacob deGrom was anticipated to place the ultimate touches on a hopeful spring coaching main into the season, he as a substitute might be present in an MRI tube.

The Mets’ ace was set to get scanned at 9:30 a.m., the Mets stated Friday, after feeling some tightness a day prior in his proper (throwing) shoulder.

DeGrom was scratched from the beginning at Roger Dean Stadium in opposition to the Cardinals, which was set to be his closing tune-up earlier than the Mets open in Washington on Thursday.

Jacob deGrom pitching for the Mets on March 27, 2022 Corey Sipkin

It remains to be conceivable deGrom may get the ball on Opening Day — every starter was scheduled an additional day main as much as the beginning of the season — however the Mets have far larger worries than Opening Day with a star who didn’t seem in a recreation after July 7 final season due to a low-grade tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.

DeGrom has been sometimes glorious — 5 innings, one run, 10 strikeouts — in a spring that had been clean till he felt one thing in his shoulder whereas long-tossing Thursday.

The Mets shall be beginning Felix Pena in his place for the Grapefruit League recreation.