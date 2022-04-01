Jacob deGrom going for MRI as injury worries grow
PORT ST. LUCIE — On a day Jacob deGrom was anticipated to place the ultimate touches on a hopeful spring coaching main into the season, he as a substitute might be present in an MRI tube.
The Mets’ ace was set to get scanned at 9:30 a.m., the Mets stated Friday, after feeling some tightness a day prior in his proper (throwing) shoulder.
DeGrom was scratched from the beginning at Roger Dean Stadium in opposition to the Cardinals, which was set to be his closing tune-up earlier than the Mets open in Washington on Thursday.
It remains to be conceivable deGrom may get the ball on Opening Day — every starter was scheduled an additional day main as much as the beginning of the season — however the Mets have far larger worries than Opening Day with a star who didn’t seem in a recreation after July 7 final season due to a low-grade tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.
DeGrom has been sometimes glorious — 5 innings, one run, 10 strikeouts — in a spring that had been clean till he felt one thing in his shoulder whereas long-tossing Thursday.
The Mets shall be beginning Felix Pena in his place for the Grapefruit League recreation.