Jacob firm on rogue officers: Assistant police commissioner charged with misconduct

News

Assistant Commissioner of Police Nazrudeen Pragg – Photo courtesy TTPS

THE Police Service holds firmly to the rule of legislation.

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) McDonald Jacob bolstered this level on Saturday in reference to an Assistant Commissioner of Police being charged with two offences of misbehaviour in public workplace on Friday.

In a press release on Saturday, the police mentioned ACP Nazrudeen Pragg, a member of the police govt, was charged on Friday with two offences of misbehaviour in public offence after he really helpful a soldier and a civilian be exempt from automobile tint rules on the false premise that they had been employed as intelligence officers of the police.

Pragg who was launched on $200,000 bail by a justice of the peace might be suspended from responsibility pending the result of the case, senior officers mentioned.

In a short touch upon this matter, Jacob mentioned, “We adhere to the rule of law and we take into consideration of innocence until people are charged.”

He added, “The Police Service continues to demonstrate that it can investigate its own, as an independent and autonomous body.”

Jacob congratulated officers of the Professional Standards Bureau for his or her ongoing work on this regard.

In its assertion, the police mentioned Pragg was charged with two offences after investigators bought recommendation from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC.

The first offence alleged Pragg knowingly entered false and deceptive info on an utility type issued by the Transport Division of the Works and Transport Ministry for a tinted window exemption certificates for a black Kia Sportage.

The applicant is a civilian however indicated on the applying type to being employed with the police as an intelligence officer, to acquire an exemption certificates from the Transport Commissioner.

The second offence was searching for a tinted window exemption certificates from the Transport Commissioner for a Nissan Navara. In this occasion, the applicant is a member of the Defence Force however utilized as an intelligence officer with the police to realize an exemption.

Pragg, 59, of Preysal, Couva, was final assigned as the top of the Central Intelligence Bureau, which has duty for the Criminal Gang Intelligence Unit, covert intelligence unit, Interpol, counter-trafficking unit amongst different departments. He is because of seem on the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on June 30.

The fees laid in opposition to Pragg come in opposition to the background of public concern in regards to the actions of different officers.

In September 2020, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) accomplished its preliminary investigation into the allegations of bizarre monetary transactions involving Deputy Commissioner of Police Irwin Hackshaw, now retired, and despatched its findings to the DPP. The allegations in opposition to Hackshaw encompass claims that he deposited near $2 million in his private financial institution accounts obtained from a number of companies on the premise that they had been donations to assist offset the prices of official police features.

ACP Nazrudeen Pragg –

In June 2020, there was public outrage over the police killing of three Morvant residents – Joel Jacobs, Noel Diamond and Israel Moses Clinton which was captured on safety cameras.

Seven of the officers who fired their weapons in that incident had been suspended from energetic responsibility following a advice by the PCA. Then police commissioner Gary Griffith assigned one other 11 officers concerned in that matter to desk responsibility. That matter is nearing completion earlier than the file is distributed to the DPP for recommendation, police mentioned.

Earlier this month, an appearing corporal and two different officers had been suspended after a ballistics report revealed that the bullet which killed PC Clarence Gilkes got here from a police gun throughout an incident at Rich Plain, Diego Martin.

Gilkes, 44, was a part of a staff of 12 officers assigned to the Western Division Task Force, who responded to a report of males armed with high-powered rifles at Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin on April 22.

Police initially claimed that they had been fired upon by a gaggle of males and returned hearth. They claimed Gilkes was killed by the assailants and launched a manhunt for the suspects.

A autopsy report later revealed Gilkes was shot within the neck from behind.

See additionally

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke declined to touch upon the Pragg matter however he made common feedback about tinted home windows on automobiles and issues associated to it.

“The moratorium on tint will soon come to an end. I think it’s supposed to be on July 1.” New tint rules had been supposed to come back into impact on the finish of December however a three-month moratorium was positioned on this as a result of covid19 pandemic. The moratorium was subsequently prolonged for an additional three months.

The tint rules cope with minimal ranges of seen gentle transmittance (VLT). They embrace windscreen – at the least 70 per cent VLT, windscreen’s anti-blare band or visor – (width of six inches or 15 cm from prime of windscreen) – at the least 35 per cent VLT, entrance home windows (driver and passenger) – at the least 35 per cent VLT, rear home windows (together with facet home windows) – at the least 20 per cent VLT and rear windscreen – at the least 20 per cent VLT

An individual who contravenes these rules commits a visitors violation and is liable to a superb of $5,000.

There can be a course of for the approval of window tints past the authorized restrict.

Clarke mentioned, “What is more important though, is that we need to be mindful that every vehicle has a legal limit for tint.” He added that the legislation states that individuals who don’t need to use this restrict, should apply to the transport commissioner.

On its web site, the Works and Transport Ministry mentioned people or companies who want to apply for an exemption certificates on the situation of medical grounds or security and safety, should obtain the tint exemption utility kinds utilizing the hyperlink http://www.mowt.gov.tt/Divisions/Transport-Division/Forms on the Ministry’s web site www.mowt.gov.tt.

Clarke mentioned the individuals or entities should “provide the necessary justification and rationale as to why they need the tint to be darker than the legal limit.”

Vehicles for which a darker tint is being sought are introduced in for evaluation. Clarke mentioned some individuals have their automobiles tinted however might not know their tint is inside the authorized restrict.

According to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, sure automobiles are exempt from utilizing the degrees of tint outlined within the rules.

These embrace automobiles utilized by the President or Prime Minister (of their official or private capability); an ambulance registered below the Emergency Ambulance Services and Emergency Medical Personnel Act and automobiles owned by the police, Fire Service, Prison Service; Defence Force, Customs and Excise Division, Strategic Services Agency; a protecting service company ruled by the Supplemental Police Act; undertakers or funeral properties or automobiles receiving written approval from the Licensing Authority.