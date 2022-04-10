Jacob Zuma to institute private prosecution against prosecutor Billy Downer | News24

Former president Jacob Zuma needs State advocate Billy Downer privately prosecuted for “unauthorised dissemination” of confidential details about his medical situation.

Zuma will seem within the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg for his corruption trial on Monday.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the previous president will search a postponement.

A day earlier than the beginning of former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial, his basis has introduced that his authorized crew will attempt to privately prosecute lead prosecutor Billy Downer.

“The instruction will now be put into operation in the next few days. [Former] president Zuma has decided that the only way to deal with Downer is through private prosecution, so wheels are being set in motion to see to it that a private prosecution happens,” Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi mentioned at a media briefing in Sandton on Sunday.

Manyi mentioned Zuma’s authorized crew had additionally filed his reconsideration software on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein. This after the SCA denied him depart to enchantment the dismissal of his particular plea.

“All [former] president Zuma really wants is his day in court, in a fair trial and certainly not in a forum which is being rigged by the State in the manner described above, and all the previous unfair and incorrect decisions which will hopefully be corrected by the higher courts.”

News24 previously reported that Zuma’s lawyers had written to prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi to demand that she remove Downer as the lead prosecutor in the corruption case.

Ntanga Nkuhlu Inc Attorneys complained that the prosecutor “has steadfastly failed and/or refused to step down regardless of quite a few requests and calls for for him to take action”.

News24 also previously reported that Zuma’s lawyers claimed Downer was guilty of “unauthorised dissemination” of confidential information about his medical condition because the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) advocate, Andrew Breitenbach, SC, agreed to a request from News24 to provide it with court papers filed by the defence and State.

The documents in question were filed as part of a previous successful attempt by Zuma to seek the postponement of the case against him on medical grounds. It included a letter from the former president’s military doctor.

Manyi said that the NPA had been “dragging” its feet to investigate Downer and others for alleged breaches.

“We have witnessed a determined frenzy of exercise and panic from the NPA in its makes an attempt to cleanse advocate Downer, by any means mandatory, together with adopting procedures and processes that needs to be frowned upon and located wanting by any truthful justice system.”

Manyi confirmed that Zuma would seem within the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, however mentioned his authorized crew would apply for a postponement as a result of “it is vitally clear that the situations for a good trial are non-existent”.

“It can’t be that the State is hanging to 1 man. The man is on retirement. The State is hanging on to 1 man to prosecute this case. There have to be so many succesful prosecutors, however different individuals, like the muse, maintain the view that the person’s [hands] are soiled.

“…How is it possible for you to be accused number one in a few days’ time… how could you be expected to run a trial in a free and fair manner?

“It’s a easy factor. Remove Downer and put one other prosecutor [there] and see what we do. I can assure you, you do this and the trial will begin yesterday.

“The State is actually delaying this case by holding on to a retiree. It is actually an insult to the rest of the prosecutors. If things would proceed like this, it would be fruits of a poison tree.”