Jacques Nienaber gives Springboks’ brutally honest six out of 10′ for 2021 | Sport

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber gave a brutal evaluation of SA’s 2021 season, ranking it six out of 10.

The Boks defeated the British & Irish Lions and Argentina at house, however losses to Australia and England tarnished their document.

Nienaber was thrilled by the “tough” 2022 schedule that features matchups with Wales at house in winter and the All Blacks twice in SA.

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber rated their worldwide season as a six out of 10, regardless of a historic British & Irish Lions sequence victory at house final winter.

The Boks received a turgid sequence in opposition to the Europeans 2-1 that was marred by SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’ controversial referee video, which resulted in him copping a prolonged World Rugby ban.

On the sector, the Boks dispatched Argentina twice at house within the Rugby Championship earlier than being outclassed twice by Australia Down Under.

READ | Concern over injured Bok star De Allende: ‘There is no timeline’

Nienaber’s males additionally traded blows with New Zealand, successful one and shedding one in opposition to the previous foe.

They may have completed the 12 months with a clear sweep within the end-year tour have been it not for a Marcus Smith-inspired England at Twickenham of their remaining Test of 2021.

“If I have to be brutally honest and give us a point out of 10, I’d probably give us a six,” mentioned Nienaber on SA Rugby’s podcast.

“If you look at the ‘achievables’ we set out before the year started, the British & Irish Lions was a big focus for us. And defending the Rugby Championship was one of the things we set out for ourselves.

“I do not know when final we had an end-year tour once we did not lose a match, in order that was the target.

“And the fourth objective was to see if we can’t finish the year as world number one again after we started the year there.

“We ended up reaching half of [the targets]. Beating the Lions was large for us due to how large it’s as a result of it is one thing that occurs as soon as each 12 years.

“I thought we were up and down in the Rugby Championship, and then we narrowly lost out to England in the end-of-year tour.

“Somehow, we nonetheless ended primary on the planet.”

The Boks will host Wales for three Tests this year, the first time they’ve visited South Africa since 2014 when SA won at Kings Park and Mbombela.

Nienaber’s men also face the All Blacks at home in the Rugby Championship for the first time since losing narrowly to them at Loftus 32-30, a month after stunning them in Wellington.

“I believe the followers and the sponsors are additionally excited,” said Nienaber about the Bok schedule.

“We have not had a Rugby Championship [match against New Zealand] right here since [2018], which was the final time we performed the All Blacks right here, in Pretoria if my reminiscence serves me right.

“It’s a nice but tough schedule. That’s what you want the year before a World Cup; you want to play big opponents.

“We are enjoying No 2, 3, 4 and 5 on the planet in response to the world rankings proper now. Of the opposite 4 opponents, solely considered one of them is outdoors the highest 10.

“In preparation for the World Cup, that’s the type you want. A nice tough schedule.”