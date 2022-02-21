Jade Tuncdoruk deletes video over ‘double standards’ criticism

Jade Tuncdoruk swiftly deleted a video calling out influencers who use a sneaky trick after a evident double normal was identified.

Jade Tuncdoruk has deleted a video roasting different influencers who aren’t clear with followers after being referred to as out for her obvious “double standards”.

The embattled Sydney influencer was widely criticised for weaponising her audience to leverage a refund from a small business, regardless of the actual fact she wasn’t entitled to 1, again in January.

Days later she was additional lambasted when racist comments she had made previously about UberEats drivers resurfaced on Instagram.

Despite the actual fact she’s no stranger to controversy, Tuncdoruk posted a video on Saturday calling out a sneaky trick many influencers pull once they’re making an attempt to cover the actual fact their content material is sponsored.

But when a information.com.au reporter identified the apparent concern along with her video, Tuncdoruk deleted the clip and blocked the journalist.

In the now-deleted clip, Tuncdoruk begins by performing out a typical inquiry followers make to influencers, asking for outfit particulars.

“Hey, can you please tag your shirt, love it. X,” she says, to the sound of a clicking keyboard.

Tuncdoruk – who issued an apology for the way she’s “conducted” herself online following final month’s scandal – then acts out the influencer’s response to the follower request.

“I did?” she says in an aggressive tone.

She then returns to portraying the follower, who’s confused by the influencer’s response.

“What? Where? She hasn’t written anything.”

Tuncdoruk then shares a photograph mocking a typical influencer pose, earlier than zooming in to disclose a tiny model credit score in a color that makes it inconceivable to see.

The video seems to not have sat effectively with followers, being swiftly deleted minutes after feedback started stating the evident double requirements.

Others agreed the widespread act was “so annoying”, with one writing: “This always happens omgggg.”

Tuncdoruk discovered herself in scorching water final month after she accused a small-business proprietor of “theft” and threatened to take him to Fair Trading when he refused to supply her a full refund on her honeymoon keep.

Anonymous influencer watchdog Celeb Spellcheck accused the style blogger of weaponising her viewers to leverage a refund from the small enterprise, stating the actual fact she wasn’t entitled to 1 by sharing the phrases and circumstances of the reserving.

Days later, racist feedback she made in 2017 about “annoying non-English speaking delivery drivers” resurfaced on Instagram.

Tuncdoruk’s administration, Sydney-based influencer company MAXCONNECTERS, advised The Daily Telegraph on the time her place was “under review”.

It seems after issuing an apology, her profitable model offers have continued.

She’s just lately been posting about attending a number of luxurious model occasions and boasted about taking her mum on an all-expenses paid journey to Paris.