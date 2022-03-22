Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny found guilty of fraud, state media reports

The Lefortovo court docket in Moscow convicted Navalny over allegations he stole from his Anti-Corruption Foundation, in addition to contempt of court docket.

Prosecutors had introduced they had been looking for a sentence of 13 years in jail.

“Navalny committed fraud, i.e. the theft of someone else’s property by deception,” Judge Margarita Kotova learn out within the verdict, Tass reported.

Navalny is presently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence in a detention middle east of Moscow after being arrested upon his return to Russia in February 2021, a verdict he stated was politically motivated.