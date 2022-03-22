Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny found guilty of fraud, state media reports
The Lefortovo court docket in Moscow convicted Navalny over allegations he stole from his Anti-Corruption Foundation, in addition to contempt of court docket.
Prosecutors had introduced they had been looking for a sentence of 13 years in jail.
“Navalny committed fraud, i.e. the theft of someone else’s property by deception,” Judge Margarita Kotova learn out within the verdict, Tass reported.
He was detained after his arrival in Moscow from Berlin, the place he had spent a number of months recovering from poisoning with nerve agent Novichok — an assault he blames on Russian safety companies and on Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.
In January, Russia added Navalny and his high aides to the “extremist and terrorist” federal registry, based on the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring. His Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) was additionally banned by the Russian courts final yr as an “extremist” group.
