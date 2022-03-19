Jairam Ramesh on Vivek Agnihotri’s film: ‘Some inspire change. Kashmir Files…’

Senior Congress chief Jairam Ramesh on Saturday denounced Vivek Agnihotri’s movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ as propaganda to whip up anger and promote violence by distorting historical past. Agnihotri’s movie, which is predicated on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, has acquired excessive evaluations, together with an endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the opposite hand, critics have accused the filmmaker of attempting to incite hatred in opposition to the Muslim group and left-wing by cherry-picking incidents and portray everybody with one brush.

“Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule,” the previous Union minister wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM watches ‘Kashmir Files’: ‘Film showed that govt didn’t try to…’

On Friday, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah broke his silence on ‘The Kashmir Files’, saying the movie is much from the reality because the filmmakers ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had additionally suffered from militancy within the Valley. Speaking to reporters in Damal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district, Abdullah stated that his father, celebration chief Farooq Abdullah, was not the chief minister of J&Okay when the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits came about.

“Jagmohan was the governor. It was V P Singh’s authorities on the Centre which was supported by the BJP from outdoors,” Abdullah added.

The movie has been declared tax-free in a lot of the BJP-ruled states, together with Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

Assam went a step forward as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced half-day particular go away for all state authorities workers in the event that they need to watch The Kashmir Files. To avail the half-day go away, Sarma stated, the staff have to tell their superior officers and submit the tickets the subsequent day. Since Assam doesn’t have any leisure tax, Sarma stated there was no level in a waiver.