Jaishankar expresses confidence of India, Israel realising vision of bilateral partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Israel

Prime Minister Yair Lapid for greetings on India’s 76th

Independence Day and expressed confidence that the 2 nations

will realise the formidable imaginative and prescient of bilateral partnership,

“Thank you to your heat greetings on India’s Independence Day,

Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Confident that our nations will

understand the formidable imaginative and prescient of the #IndiaIsrael partnership,”

Jaishankar mentioned in a tweet.

Yair Lapid conveyed his greetings in a video message. “I wish to

want my associates, Prime Minister Modi, Foreign Minister Jaishankar

and the individuals of India a Happy seventy fifth Independence Day!” he

mentioned.

PM Modi had final month congratulated Yair Lapid for changing into the

14th Prime Minister of Israel.

“Warm needs and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency

@yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look ahead

to proceed furthering our strategic partnership as we have a good time 30

years of full diplomatic relations,” PM Modi had mentioned.

India introduced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950.

Soon thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration

workplace in Bombay. This was later transformed right into a Trade Office and

subsequently a Consulate. Embassies had been opened in 1992 when full

diplomatic relations had been established.

Since the upgradation of relations in 1992, defence and

agriculture fashioned the 2 most important pillars of bilateral engagement. In

current years, relations have seen fast progress throughout a broad

spectrum of areas.

India is the one nation the place Israel has the place of Water

Attache to assist share Israeli greatest practices and applied sciences for

developments in India’s water administration sector.