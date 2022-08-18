Jaishankar expresses confidence of India, Israel realising vision of bilateral partnership
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Israel
Prime Minister Yair Lapid for greetings on India’s 76th
Independence Day and expressed confidence that the 2 nations
will realise the formidable imaginative and prescient of bilateral partnership,
Trend studies citing ThePrint.
“Thank you to your heat greetings on India’s Independence Day,
Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Confident that our nations will
understand the formidable imaginative and prescient of the #IndiaIsrael partnership,”
Jaishankar mentioned in a tweet.
Yair Lapid conveyed his greetings in a video message. “I wish to
want my associates, Prime Minister Modi, Foreign Minister Jaishankar
and the individuals of India a Happy seventy fifth Independence Day!” he
mentioned.
PM Modi had final month congratulated Yair Lapid for changing into the
14th Prime Minister of Israel.
“Warm needs and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency
@yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look ahead
to proceed furthering our strategic partnership as we have a good time 30
years of full diplomatic relations,” PM Modi had mentioned.
India introduced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950.
Soon thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration
workplace in Bombay. This was later transformed right into a Trade Office and
subsequently a Consulate. Embassies had been opened in 1992 when full
diplomatic relations had been established.
Since the upgradation of relations in 1992, defence and
agriculture fashioned the 2 most important pillars of bilateral engagement. In
current years, relations have seen fast progress throughout a broad
spectrum of areas.
India is the one nation the place Israel has the place of Water
Attache to assist share Israeli greatest practices and applied sciences for
developments in India’s water administration sector.