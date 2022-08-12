Jaishankar meets Switzerland Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Ueli Maurer,

head of the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland and

mentioned fintech and digital domains.

The two leaders additionally exchanged views on international financial

challenges.

“A superb dialog with Ueli Maurer, Head of Federal

Department of Finance of Switzerland. Reviewed our bilateral

relations and mentioned fintech and digital domains. Also exchanged

views on international financial challenges,” Jaishankar mentioned in a

tweet.

Ealier this month, India and Switzerland held the eleventh spherical of

India-Switzerland Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.

During the consultations, either side undertook a complete

assessment of bilateral relations. They referred to their long-standing

dynamic partnership and agreed to make it future-oriented, learn the

Ministry of External Affairs press launch.

Both sides appreciated that the annual bilateral commerce had

exceeded USD 30 billion and agreed on the significance of

diversifying their commerce, added the discharge.

Over 330 Swiss corporations are current in India in sectors similar to

engineering, companies, precision devices, chemical compounds and

prescription drugs whereas Indian corporations are current in Switzerland

in sectors similar to IT, prescription drugs, and equipment.

The two sides took notice of the progress made within the negotiations

on India-Switzerland Bilateral Investment Treaty and India-EFTA

Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and agreed on the

want for his or her early conclusion.

They agreed to additional cultural and people-to-people relations

and appeared ahead to commemorating 75 years of bilateral

diplomatic relations subsequent yr in a befitting method.

Both sides agreed to proceed high-level exchanges and common

conferences of the institutional mechanisms such because the Joint Economic

Commission, Joint Working Groups on Railways and Environment and

Financial Dialogue to maintain up the momentum in bilateral relations,

added the discharge. (ANI)