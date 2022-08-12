Jaishankar meets Switzerland Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Ueli Maurer,
head of the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland and
mentioned fintech and digital domains.
The two leaders additionally exchanged views on international financial
challenges.
“A superb dialog with Ueli Maurer, Head of Federal
Department of Finance of Switzerland. Reviewed our bilateral
relations and mentioned fintech and digital domains. Also exchanged
views on international financial challenges,” Jaishankar mentioned in a
tweet.
Ealier this month, India and Switzerland held the eleventh spherical of
India-Switzerland Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi.
During the consultations, either side undertook a complete
assessment of bilateral relations. They referred to their long-standing
dynamic partnership and agreed to make it future-oriented, learn the
Ministry of External Affairs press launch.
Both sides appreciated that the annual bilateral commerce had
exceeded USD 30 billion and agreed on the significance of
diversifying their commerce, added the discharge.
Over 330 Swiss corporations are current in India in sectors similar to
engineering, companies, precision devices, chemical compounds and
prescription drugs whereas Indian corporations are current in Switzerland
in sectors similar to IT, prescription drugs, and equipment.
The two sides took notice of the progress made within the negotiations
on India-Switzerland Bilateral Investment Treaty and India-EFTA
Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and agreed on the
want for his or her early conclusion.
They agreed to additional cultural and people-to-people relations
and appeared ahead to commemorating 75 years of bilateral
diplomatic relations subsequent yr in a befitting method.
Both sides agreed to proceed high-level exchanges and common
conferences of the institutional mechanisms such because the Joint Economic
Commission, Joint Working Groups on Railways and Environment and
Financial Dialogue to maintain up the momentum in bilateral relations,
added the discharge. (ANI)