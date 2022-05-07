Jaiswal 68, Hetmyer finishing job keep Royals in third place





Rajasthan Royals 190 for 4 (Jaiswal 68, Hetmyer 31*, Padikkal 31, Arshdeep 2-29) beat Punjab Kings 189 for five (Bairstow 56, Jitesh 38*, Chahal 3-28) by six wickets

A returning Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a glowing half-century from the highest of the order as Rajasthan Royals chased down 190 towards Punjab Kings with two balls to spare. The win helped them consolidate their third place on the factors desk.

Cameos from Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson gave Royals a flying begin, however with Devdutt Padikkal struggling at No. 4, Jaiswal virtually singlehandedly steered the chase for a big half along with his 68 off 41 balls. Royals nonetheless wanted 49 off 34 balls when he was dismissed, and regardless of Padikkal dragging them again with a 32-ball 31, Shimron Hetmyer took them over the road with an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls.

Earlier, after Samson misplaced his tenth toss in 11 video games, Punjab Kings rode on Jonny Bairstow ‘s half-century and fireworks in direction of the tip from Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone to submit a formidable whole. It appeared enough on the midway stage, however did not change into.

A blended day for Boult

Opening the bowling, Opening the bowling, Trent Boult discovered swing along with his first supply, however it ended up on the pads and Bairstow flicked it by midwicket for 4. Three balls later, Boult switched to across the wicket, however once more strayed down the leg aspect. Bairstow helped it previous brief superb leg for an additional boundary. But Boult made a robust comeback in his second over – bowling a maiden to Shikhar Dhawan – however went for 18 in his third as Bairstow and Shikhar hit him for 2 fours and a six.

Chahal strikes again

Coming into this recreation, Kings had the bottom scoring price (6.80) towards spin among the many ten groups within the event. And spin as soon as once more proved to be their Achilles' heel. Rajapaksa stepped out to Chahal solely to be bowled. Bairstow introduced up his half-century, his first of the season, off 34 balls however Chahal returned to dismiss Mayank Agarwal and Bairstow in the identical over. That left Kings on 122 for 4 after 15 overs with two new batters on the crease.

Jitesh, Livingstone end strongly

It appeared like Royals would possibly limit Kings to 175 however Jitesh took the lead and hit Prasidh for 2 consecutive fours earlier than walloping Chahal for a six. Livingstone was on 12 off ten balls earlier than hitting Prasidh for a six and a 4 within the area of three balls. But the seamer minimize his innings brief when he moved too far throughout to a full and straight ball and was bowled. In the ultimate over, Jitesh hit Sen for six, 4, 4 off successive balls to make sure a robust end.

Royals blazing begin

It was a frightening goal however Royals obtained off to a blazing begin with Jaiswal hitting Sandeep Sharma for 2 fours and 6 within the first over. In the fourth over, Buttler took Kagiso Rabada to the cleaners, smashing him for 3 fours and 6. But the bowler had the final snicker. On the final ball of the over, Buttler shuffled throughout to lap Rabada over brief superb leg however it was bowled full at his ft. Buttler realised the ball wasn't there for the shot, modified his thoughts and tried to assist it over brief third man however could not clear the fielder.

It appeared like Kings may breathe simply for some time, however Buttler, with a mixture of energy, timing and luck, had collected 4 fours within the first seven balls he confronted. So, on the finish of eight overs, Royals have been 85 for 1.

Jaiswal, Hetmyer make up for Padikkal’s struggles

Rishi Dhawan despatched Samson again for 23 off 12 balls when the batter skied one to cover-point. Batting at No. 4, Padikkal obtained caught in first gear however Jaiswal’s strokeplay saved Royals abreast with the asking price.

With 77 wanted from eight overs, Jaiswal took three fours in a single Rishi over. Against Rahul Chahar , he introduced out the reverse sweep to fetch one other boundary. He holed out to long-on off Arshdeep Singh , with the seamer conceding solely three within the fifteenth over, however Hetmyer dragged Arshdeep for 2 leg-side fours in his subsequent over to convey down the asking price.

In the 18th over, bowled by Rabada, Padikkal too chipped in with two fours with a Hetmyer six sandwiched in between. That over produced 16 runs and introduced the equation all the way down to 11 from 12 balls. Arshdeep as soon as once more conceded solely three and dismissed Padikkal, however the equation was very a lot in Royals’ favour.

With eight wanted from the ultimate over, Chahar began with a large down the leg aspect. Hetmyer then lofted the subsequent ball over long-on to stage the scores. Two balls later, he chipped a full toss in direction of long-on for the successful run.





