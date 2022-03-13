Jake Sullivan and China’s Yang Jiechi to discuss Russia-Ukraine on Monday

The assembly’s agenda will embody “ongoing efforts to manage the competition between our two countries and … the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on regional and global security,” mentioned National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne in a written assertion. But there are clearly low hopes among the many administration for any breakthrough within the Sullivan-Yang talks.

“This meeting is not about negotiating any specific issues or outcomes,” the supply mentioned. “This meeting is taking place in the context of Russia’s unjustified and brutal war against Ukraine, and as China has aligned itself with Russia to advance their own vision of the world order.”

That language displays the administration’s frustration with China’s obvious perceived strategic benefit of a Russia-Ukraine battle. Beijing has been unwilling to hitch the worldwide coalition pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin to finish the invasion.

Instead, the Chinese authorities has spent the previous three weeks making bland requires a “peaceful settlement of the crisis” whereas concurrently denouncing sanctions which may truly have an effect on Russia’s struggle calculus. That stance prompted a bipartisan group of House members to introduce a invoice on Monday to dam China from serving to Russia get round sanctions.

While in Rome, Sullivan will even meet with Luigi Mattiolo, diplomatic advisor to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, “to continue coordinating a strong, united international response to President Putin’s war of choice,” Horne mentioned.

Sullivan and Yang final met face-to-face in October in a six-hour meeting in Switzerland that paved the best way for the Biden-Xi digital confab in November. That October assembly was essential in resetting the tone of Sullivan and Yang’s relationship after their acrimonious first encounter in Anchorage in March 2021.

“It is important for PRC officials to hear directly from [Sullivan] his assessment of how we see situations,” the supply mentioned. “There are also a number of areas where we have been very focused on making sure that we can manage the competition between the United States and China, and I think those will be areas where we will continue previous conversations that we have had and follow up on discussions [in November] between the two presidents.”