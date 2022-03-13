Jake White responds to shocking Bismarck red card: ‘It was silly, not malicious or dirty’ | Sport

Jake White doesn’t imagine Bismarck du Plessis’ red-card offence of their win over Munster was malicious or soiled.

The Springbok hooker is going through possible sanction after lifting and never guaranteeing a protected touchdown for Alex Kendellen, who hit the turf head first.

White stated they made issues robust for themselves on Saturday after sprinting forward at half-time and virtually received overhauled.

Du Plessis lifted and flung the Munster eighthman over his head throughout a breakdown late within the second half, which pressured the Bulls to play simply 10 minutes with a person down and a fragile result in defend as they held on to win 29-24.

Kendellen landed head first, which made the act look horrible in replays. The citing fee may additionally take a dim view and implement a harsh punishment due to the squeamish touchdown.

White’s males received over the road ultimately, however the job may have been a lot simpler had they not let their guard down within the second half after taking a meaty 26-3 lead into the sheds.

Du Plessis’ dismissal did not assist issues both and was the second such infringement after Morne Steyn’s crimson card towards the Sharks of their earlier United Rugby Championship recreation at Loftus.

“I don’t think it was malicious. I don’t think it was dirty. I can’t see that as a high tackle or hitting someone on the head,” stated White.

“At the end of the day, [Kendellen] was almost diving over him. He (Du Plessis) was a bit silly. He should have held the guy up and put him back on the ground.

“I hope widespread sense will prevail.

“I was going to start him on Wednesday against the Sharks, so hopefully, we get that sanction sooner rather than later.”

Although they sprinted in entrance, the Bulls made a meal of a recreation they need to have gained comfortably.

Munster stored them to simply three second-half factors and scored 21 of their very own by way of three tries by Kendellen, Damian de Allende and Jack O’Donoghue.

But they weren’t sufficient because the Bulls took the spoils, solely simply.

“We can’t keep doing that week in and week out,” White lamented.

“The last time we played here, Morne Steyn got a red card. Again, we were down to 14 men. At this level of rugby, you can’t afford to go down to 14 men.

“We scored two tries, so we weren’t being defensive. They both received disallowed or a knock-on or an important turnover, which hindered us from ending.

“But, yes, we made it hard for ourselves. But I have to say, Munster are not an easy team to play against. There’s a reason they are third on the log, and they’re consistently in the top two of the competition.”