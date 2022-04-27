Jakhar, Thomas removed from Congress posts over ‘anti-party activities’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday eliminated Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas from get together positions for “anti-party activities” and suspended 5 Meghalaya lawmakers for backing the state’s National People’s Party-led authorities.

Tariq Anwar, a member of the Congress five-member disciplinary committee, stated the panel met underneath AK Antony’s management and determined to take away the 2. “Considering their [Jakhar and Thomas] seniority and long association with Congress, they have neither been suspended nor expelled from the party,” he stated.

The motion towards Jakhar, a former Congress Punjab unit chief, was taken over feedback towards former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Jakhar blamed Channi for the Congress’s poor efficiency on this yr’s meeting polls. He additionally focused Congress chief Ambika Soni for favouring Channi’s chief ministerial candidature.

Thomas, a former Union minister, was eliminated for attending an occasion of Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on April 9 in defiance of the get together’s instructions towards doing so. He was a member of the chief committee of the Congress in Kerala.