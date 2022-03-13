Jalandhar woman runs food stall to support her daughter. Watch inspiring video

Life is stuffed with hardships for lots of people. It will not be at all times a clean crusing and one might face plenty of challenges. However, many occasions such challenges additionally give rise to grit and willpower. Like this inspiring video shared on Instagram by a meals blogger that reveals a lady who runs a meals stall to assist her daughter after her husband left her. The video will certainly go away you with a heat feeling in your coronary heart.

The video was uploaded by meals blogger Gaurav Wasan. It reveals Neha Sharma, a professional lawyer, occurring a Scooty to her meals stall. She runs a parantha stall to assist her daughter. Her husband left her when their daughter was just one. Now, she runs the parantha stall singlehandedly in Jalandhar. She claims to promote one of many greatest paranthas in Punjab for less than ₹50. Her daughter, who’s now 15, desires to symbolize India on the Olympics in line with the textual content on the video. The caption of the video additionally offers the deal with of her meals stall.

Uploaded two hours in the past, the video was already acquired over 1.65 lakh views.

Watch the video under:

The put up has acquired quite a few feedback with folks praising the willpower of the lady.

“With all her world’s worries behind. She’s a strong one woman. Thankful for supporting her here,” commented an Instagram consumer. “She is the personification of hope and trust,” mentioned one other. “Salute to such women,” posted a 3rd.

What do you consider this inspiring video?