Jalen Reagor mourns “right hand man” Jeff Gladney after sudden death

Philadelphia Eagles vast receiver Jalen Reagor mourned the lack of Jeff Gladney, the St. Louis Cardinals cornerback who died unexpectedly on Monday, on social media.

Reagor took to Twitter on Monday morning, writing, “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!

“R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

He adopted with a sequence of tweets, writing, “Lost for words… I just lost my best friend” and “I was just getting my mind back right… jeff you hurt me bad with this one.”

“None of this s**t makes sense,” he wrote in one other, adopted by: “My best friend man.. my best friend.”

Gladney, 25, died early Monday morning in a automotive accident, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed. News of Gladney’s passing was first found by means of Reagor’s Twitter posts, based on one report from NBC Sports.

Overstreet advised the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time.”

Gladney and Reagor performed soccer collectively at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. Gladney completed his profession with the TCU Frogs with 43 passes defensed, 5 interceptions, and 6 tackles for loss. Gladney was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the thirty first total decide within the 2020 NFL Draft.

He performed in all 16 video games for the Vikings in 2020, together with 15 begins, earlier than he signed with the Cardinals in March of this 12 months.

The Minnesota Vikings tweeted on Monday, “We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

We are saddened by the tragic demise of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts exit to his household and associates, in addition to the Arizona Cardinals group and Jeff’s present and former teammates and coaches who’re mourning his life misplaced a lot too quickly. pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022

And a statement from the Arizona Cardinals learn, “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt wrote, “Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff.”

And Seattle Seahawks defensive finish L.J. Collier wrote on Twitter, “Man aint no way man RIP jefe man i watched him come from the scout team to a team captain to a first round pick jeff was a good friend and great teammate imma miss you family RIP jeff.”

Gladney was beneath hearth final August after allegations that he “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” utilized stress to a former girlfriend’s neck and throat leading to a domestic-violence assault cost, however a Texas court docket unanimously discovered him not responsible.

Other latest losses within the NFL embody Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed after being hit by a truck early in April of this 12 months, and former New Orleans Saints participant, Glenn Foster Jr., who handed away in December after being taken into custody by Alabama authorities.

Newsweek reached out to Brian Overstreet for added remark.