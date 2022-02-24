Jam Master Jay’s accused killer rapped in front of memorial mural, prosecutors say

toggle caption John Minchillo/AP file picture

NEW YORK — A person charged within the slaying of Jam Master Jay as soon as filmed a brazen rap video in entrance of a road mural commemorating the beloved Run-DMC member, prosecutors say in court docket papers opposing the defendant’s launch on bail.

The beginner video was one among a number of cases when Karl Jordan Jr. proved himself a hazard to the group by brazenly bragging about dealing medication and possessing weapons following Jay’s 2002 demise, the paperwork say. It options Jordan rapping a track titled “Silver Spoon” in entrance of the mural in Queens.

Among the lyrics: “I wasn’t born with no silver spoon…I had to grind, grind and get it out the pot…and get it off the block…get it off the rock.” The papers add that within the subsequent verse, Jordan rapped that he “hustles hard, like the mob, a dealer serving hands like they cards.”

The papers had been filed on Tuesday in federal court docket in Brooklyn. Messages had been left with Jordan’s legal professionals on Wednesday looking for remark.

Jason “Jay” Mizell, recognized professionally as Jam Master Jay, shaped Run-DMC with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel within the early Eighties. Together, they helped take hip-hop mainstream with hits like “It’s Tricky” and the Aerosmith remake collaboration “Walk This Way.”

In 2020, authorities introduced that that they had solved the killing of Jay, one among New York City’s most enduring mysteries, alleging that Jordan and one other man, Ronald Washington, had ambushed him over a cocaine deal gone dangerous. They mentioned Washington waved a handgun and ordered one other particular person at a recording studio to lie on the bottom whereas Jordan shot Jay within the head Oct. 30, 2002.

Defense legal professionals have argued for Jordan’s launch on $1 million bond by claiming there are “credible witnesses who will testify that he was at their home at the same time as the alleged murder.” They additionally claimed Jordan is at a excessive threat for contracting COVID-19 due to well being points.

Prosecutors countered that the would-be alibi witnesses aren’t credible. They additionally described Jordan as “a healthy 39-year-old man … who remains unvaccinated, despite widespread availability of the vaccine” at a federal jail.

If convicted, Jordan faces a minimal of 25 years behind bars.