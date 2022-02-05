Jamaica’s Disciplinary Committee finds Anthony Armstrong ‘guilty of professional misconduct’ | Antigua Tribune

Anthony Armstrong

Jamaica’s Disciplinary Committee – the General Legal Council (GLC) – has discovered Anthony Armstrong “guilty of professional misconduct”.

The committee discovered that Armstrong, who’s an attorney-at-law by career and at present serves as Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), acted opposite to the legal guidelines of Jamaica when he signed as a witness to a doc for somebody who was not bodily current.

When contacted by native media, Armstrong stated “I have no comments”.

