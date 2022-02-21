Jamal Edwards, British music entrepreneur and Youtube pioneer, dead at 31

London: Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed UK rap and dirt and helped launch the careers of artists together with Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31.

His mom, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, stated on Monday that her son died the day earlier than after a sudden sickness. She stated the household was “completely devastated. He was the center of our world.”

Jamal Edwards, a British YouTube star, has died on the age of 31. Credit:Getty

Edwards based the net music channel SBTV as a teen in 2006. Frustrated that he couldn’t discover the music he liked on-line, he started filming performances by mates in his west London neighborhood.

SBTV now has greater than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and has helped a technology of performers, together with rappers like Stormzy, Skepta and Dave, achieve nationwide and worldwide consideration.