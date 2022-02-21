Jamal Edwards, British music entrepreneur and Youtube pioneer, dead at 31
London: Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed UK rap and dirt and helped launch the careers of artists together with Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31.
His mom, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, stated on Monday that her son died the day earlier than after a sudden sickness. She stated the household was “completely devastated. He was the center of our world.”
Edwards based the net music channel SBTV as a teen in 2006. Frustrated that he couldn’t discover the music he liked on-line, he started filming performances by mates in his west London neighborhood.
SBTV now has greater than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and has helped a technology of performers, together with rappers like Stormzy, Skepta and Dave, achieve nationwide and worldwide consideration.
“It was a frustration of going to school and everyone talking about ‘how do we get our videos on MTV?‘” Edwards later recalled. “YouTube was like a year old. I was like ‘I’ve got a camera for Christmas, I’m going to start filming people and uploading it.’
“Everyone was looking at me like ‘what are you doing, like you can compete with these major corporations’. But I think I was early enough to believe that I could make a change.”
Edwards was given an MBE, an honour from the Queen, in 2014 for companies to music and was an envoy for Prince Charles’ charity, the Prince’s Trust.
Prince Charles’ Clarence House workplace tweeted: “Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many.”