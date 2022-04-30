Sports
James Anderson keen to return to Test team under new England captain Ben Stokes | Cricket News – Times of India
England’s quick bowler James Anderson mentioned he wish to return to the Test crew below new captain Ben Stokes after being controversially dropped from the squad.
Anderson and Stuart Broad, England‘s all-time main Test wicket-takers with 1,177 wickets between them, had been not noted of the 16-man squad for the three-Test tour of the West Indies in March, which the crew misplaced 1-0.
Rob Key, the newly appointed managing director of the England cricket board, instructed Sky Sports this week that the duo may function for England this summer time and had been eager to be concerned.
“Stuart and I were hoping our careers weren’t over. So it’s nice to hear there’s a chance,” Anderson instructed the BBC.
“It still means we’ve got to put in some performances here with our counties to prove that we’re playing well enough to get in that final 11.
“Because of the state of affairs and never having individuals in these roles, you are simply so uncertain of what is going on to occur. So now having that readability is very nice.”
England unveiled Stokes as their Test captain on Thursday, hoping for a swift turnaround after a tame finish this month to Joe Root‘s 5 years in cost.
Stokes’ first project shall be a two-match residence sequence in June towards New Zealand.
