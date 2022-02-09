James Anderson, Stuart Broad dropped from England Test squad for West Indies
England’s two most-successful Test bowlers amongst eight gamers culled from Ashes touring social gathering
Strauss, England’s interim managing director, stated that the newly convened selectors, who reportedly took enter from the Test captain, Joe Root, needed to “draw a line” underneath defeat in Australia, however burdened the choice to omit Anderson and Broad “does not mean the end for them as England players”, with that call set to confront the brand new administration staff that the ECB will hope to have put in by the summer season.
“With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home,” Strauss stated. “We felt that it was time to draw a line after the Ashes defeat, look forward and give some impetus with an influx of new players.
“In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I need to emphasise this doesn’t imply the tip for them as England gamers. We really feel that it is very important take a look at some thrilling new bowling potential and provides some added accountability to different gamers who’ve featured beforehand. No one doubts the standard and expertise that James and Stuart deliver to the England set-up. It will likely be as much as the brand new managing director and everlasting head coach to resolve on whether or not they are going to be concerned this summer season and past.
“This selection of this squad is the start of a process and a journey to get England Test cricket back to where it needs to be, and the hard work starts now.”
Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson – who solely made his debut final summer season – would be the senior seam-bowling choices within the Caribbean, supplemented by Mahmood, Fisher and Craig Overton. Fisher, a former England Under-19, made his Yorkshire debut in 2013 as a 15-year-old however has suffered vastly with damage since then. He was additionally concerned the Lions tour and has a strong first-class report, selecting up 20 Championship wickets at 19.65 final summer season.
The inclusion of Lees, who captained England Lions on their tour of Australia, had been extensively tipped, with the opener having resurrected his profession after leaving Yorkshire for Durham in 2018. He is ready to make an instantaneous step as much as Test cricket, with the opposite batting choices – Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence – all candidates to bat alongside Root within the center order.
Collingwood was put in as interim head coach on Monday, following the sackings of Silverwood, assistant coach Graham Thorpe and England males’s managing director Ashley Giles. England depart later this month to play World Test Championship fixtures in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada, having managed only one collection win within the Caribbean since 1968.
England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Jonathan Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood