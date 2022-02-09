James Anderson, Stuart Broad dropped from England Test squad for West Indies

The fallout from England’s disastrous Ashes tour has moved from administration to the dressing room with James Anderson and Stuart Broad , the nation’s two main wicket-takers in Test cricket, omitted of the squad for the forthcoming tour of the West Indies.

Neither Anderson nor Broad, collectively the most-successful new-ball pair in Test historical past, will journey to the Caribbean for the three-Test collection after an interim choice panel of Andrew Strauss, Paul Collingwood and James Taylor determined to provide alternatives to a youthful set of tempo bowlers, together with uncapped pair Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Fisher

Strauss, England’s interim managing director, stated that the newly convened selectors, who reportedly took enter from the Test captain, Joe Root, needed to “draw a line” underneath defeat in Australia, however burdened the choice to omit Anderson and Broad “does not mean the end for them as England players”, with that call set to confront the brand new administration staff that the ECB will hope to have put in by the summer season.

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, England’s first Test squad chosen because the sacking of Chris Silverwood, the top coach and chief selector, final week noticed eight gamers dropped after being concerned in Australia – in addition to Anderson and Broad, Jos Buttler Dawid Malan , Sam Billings and Dom Bess all missed out.

England Test squad to face West Indies ESPNcricinfo Ltd

In the absence of Buttler, whose Test profession like that of Burns and Malan might effectively now be over, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has been recalled, whereas Durham opener Alex Lees is ready for a debut as one among solely two openers within the social gathering, alongside Zak Crawley.

Despite England opting to start the method of transferring on from Anderson and Broad, their issues towards Australia largely centred round a brittle batting line-up, which did not prime 300 within the collection and made scores of lower than 200 on six events. Burns, Hameed and Malan – England’s second-leading run-scorer behind Root – have all paid the worth, however there was a reprieve for Ollie Pope , who averaged 11.13 from six innings.

“With the start of a new cycle, it has allowed the selection panel to refresh the Test squad with a particular focus on competing away from home,” Strauss stated. “We felt that it was time to draw a line after the Ashes defeat, look forward and give some impetus with an influx of new players.

“In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I need to emphasise this doesn’t imply the tip for them as England gamers. We really feel that it is very important take a look at some thrilling new bowling potential and provides some added accountability to different gamers who’ve featured beforehand. No one doubts the standard and expertise that James and Stuart deliver to the England set-up. It will likely be as much as the brand new managing director and everlasting head coach to resolve on whether or not they are going to be concerned this summer season and past.

“This selection of this squad is the start of a process and a journey to get England Test cricket back to where it needs to be, and the hard work starts now.”

Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson – who solely made his debut final summer season – would be the senior seam-bowling choices within the Caribbean, supplemented by Mahmood, Fisher and Craig Overton. Fisher, a former England Under-19, made his Yorkshire debut in 2013 as a 15-year-old however has suffered vastly with damage since then. He was additionally concerned the Lions tour and has a strong first-class report, selecting up 20 Championship wickets at 19.65 final summer season.

The inclusion of Lees, who captained England Lions on their tour of Australia, had been extensively tipped, with the opener having resurrected his profession after leaving Yorkshire for Durham in 2018. He is ready to make an instantaneous step as much as Test cricket, with the opposite batting choices – Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence – all candidates to bat alongside Root within the center order.

Jack Leach is ready proceed because the first-choice Test spinner however uncapped Lancashire legspinner Matt Parkinson has additionally received a recall, having beforehand toured South Africa in 2019-20.

Collingwood was put in as interim head coach on Monday, following the sackings of Silverwood, assistant coach Graham Thorpe and England males’s managing director Ashley Giles. England depart later this month to play World Test Championship fixtures in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada, having managed only one collection win within the Caribbean since 1968.

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Jonathan Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood