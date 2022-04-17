James Bracey rediscovers his focus but Yorkshire eye path to victory

Gloucestershire 227 and 253 for six (Bracey 112*) lead Yorkshire 376 (Brook 101, Dale 4-72) by 104 runs

Called into England’s squad as top-order cowl for the sequence in opposition to New Zealand final June, he discovered himself preserving wicket and batting at No. 7 after Ben Foakes slipped within the dressing room on the Kia Oval and tore a hamstring. The malaise remained when he retreated again to county cricket, however his type had steadied by the tip of the season.

All that now seems to be behind him. His orderly hundred in opposition to Yorkshire was his third first-class century in succession, following one for the Lions in opposition to Australia A in Brisbane shortly earlier than Christmas (about the one good factor that occurred to England on your entire Ashes misadventure) and 117 in opposition to Northants within the season’s opener at Wantage Road. Disciplined and proper, it was simple to see why England satisfied themselves that he might supply the top-order stability they want. He nonetheless would possibly: they’re no nearer to discovering it since.

Bracey has responded to his England adversity by in search of a balanced outlook – attempting to manage his depth, concentrating on scoring closely for Gloucestershire and permitting life to take its course. “England is still an ambition, but I’ve learned not to over-focus on it and let it dominate my thoughts – it’s a new perspective I’ve got,” he mentioned. He mentioned it critically so would possibly nonetheless be persuading himself.

His hundred has held up Yorkshire’s victory push, though it might take a a lot better reversal of fortunes but to show the sport in Gloucestershire’s favour. Trailing by 149 on first innings, they closed the third day on 253 for six, a lead of 104, and would want to show that into 250-plus to have a severe probability of victory on a pitch that has flattened out beneath fixed sunshine.

Yorkshire, by the way, can relaxation simple at strategies that their new coach, Ottis Gibson, could possibly be shortlisted for England’s white-ball position. Gibson, who mentioned upon becoming a member of Yorkshire that he had uninterested in the worldwide treadmill, has privately indicated that his ambitions stay at Yorkshire, the place he has solely been a matter of weeks. The aid in that within the Broad Acres can be substantial as a result of he has an enormous position to play within the county’s regeneration.

Bracey’s shakiest second got here on 70 when he hooked at Haris Rauf and took a nasty blow on the helmet. He batted on, however he will need to have feared concussion when he heard the strains of “Wonderwall”, sung in his honour by a stag get together wearing cricket whites and carried out by a groom-to-be dressed as an Easter hen. Well, while you lose your England place, you have to take your accolades wherever you may.

“I was trying to work out for a session who they were and then I realised they were people I knew, from the Frocester club,” he mentioned. “My brother used to play there. It was good to have a bit of support with my head ringing. It was a bit of a bang but I passed my concussion test so I was happy to bat on. I think I’ve learned to be careful pulling 90mph fast bowlers.”

Gloucestershire have a wonderful historical past on the subject of chickens. In their limited-overs heyday on the flip of the century, the ritual of the hen dance took maintain, wherein Gloucestershire supporters celebrated each success by waving a salmonella-ridden hen heavenwards whereas burring: “We’ve got the whole chicken in our hands.” This demonic custom had a outstanding impact and stretched again to a match at Lord’s in 1997 when, the story had it, a supporter unpacked what he imagined was his pack-up solely to find he had taken an entire hen out of the fridge by mistake. Clearly, dressing up as a hen in Gloucestershire could possibly be a dangerous enterprise. It is to be hoped that George, the possible groom, has constructed a spot of exorcism into the service.

Following his blow, Bracey was handled to a bouncer subsequent ball from Rauf, which he ducked (however didn’t hen), and he thick-edged a boundary later within the over, however he quickly recovered his poise. He was notably assertive in opposition to Matthew Fisher (who seems to be transmuting into Matty Fisher now England have come calling), however for essentially the most half his innings was spectacular extra for its clever accumulation than any moments of flamboyance.

With half the aspect out of 138, nonetheless 11 behind, Yorkshire will need to have fancied a three-day victory. Fisher made brief shrift of Ben Charlesworth, bowled by means of the gate; the previous fox, Steve Patterson, formed one away from Marcus Harris from across the wicket for Harry Brook to carry the catch at first slip; and Rauf bowled Graeme van Buuren round his legs. The finest ball of the lot got here from Jordan Thompson, who bowled Tom Lace with one which left him off the pitch.