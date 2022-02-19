James Faulkner leaves PSL prematurely, accuses PCB of lying and not honouring agreed payments

Quetta Gladiators allrounder threw his bat and helmet right into a chandelier after a dialogue with a PCB official earlier than leaving for the airport

James Faulkner has left the Pakistan Super League prematurely over a cost dispute, saying the PCB hasn’t honoured the contractually agreed funds and has as a substitute “continued to lie” to him.

Faulkner, who has not performed Quetta Gladiators’ final three video games, was understood to have grown more and more agitated over the matter. Faulkner had been negotiating with the PCB over the due funds, with issues getting so heated on Friday that he threw his bat and helmet from the foyer ground balcony right into a chandelier after a dialogue with a PCB official earlier than leaving for the airport.

Earlier as we speak, he posted two tweets apologising to Pakistan cricket followers and calling his remedy by the hands of the PCB and the PSL “a disgrace”.

“I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position.”

The PCB issued a short assertion saying they’d “regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner’s false and misleading accusations” and that the board would shortly launch an in depth assertion.

Traditionally, the PCB has all the time handled making participant funds initially earlier than recovering the cash from the franchises, which can clarify why Faulkner’s main grievance lies with the PCB relatively than his franchise. Gladiators distanced themselves from the problem, telling ESPNcricinfo the Australian’s cost dispute was with the PCB.

Faulkner performed six PSL video games this season, taking six wickets and scoring 49 runs.