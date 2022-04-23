James Moshier charged after shooting 15-year-old who was ringing doorbells and running away with friends

LAUREL, N.Y. — A younger teen attending a sleepover by no means thought a recreation of “ring the doorbell and run” would land him within the hospital.

The birthday celebration led to close to catastrophe when a home-owner grabbed a shotgun and began firing, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Friday.

On lovely Peconic Bay within the coronary heart of the North Fork, a bunch of seven younger teenagers gathered within the hamlet of Laurel for a birthday celebration sleepover.

Amid trampolines and yard enjoyable, a number of scattered for a “do or dare” at a random home close by: ring the doorbell and run.

“We had several kids that were running around the neighborhood knocking on doors and running away and one of the residents felt that somebody was trying to get into the house, felt threatened, felt frightened, and woke up the male occupant of the house, who went to the back door and discharged a shotgun,” Southold Town Police Captain James Ginas mentioned.

It occurred at round 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Friday, the shotgun holes had been clearly seen on the door of 64-year-old James Moshier, who fired the shotgun on the boys, putting a 15-year-old, apparently believing they had been intruders, not pranksters.

CBS2 spoke with Moshier after he posted $20,000 money bail.

“What can you say, sir?” McLogan requested.

“Nothing,” Moshier mentioned.

The 15-year-old was at first unaware that he had been shot within the higher proper arm. The wound was so severe that the kid needed to be airlifted to the hospital. The boy stays underneath remark, however is anticipated to make a full restoration.

Neighbors on this bucolic neighborhood are grateful it wasn’t a lot worse.

“I got a message there saying there was a shooting around here. Right away, I got scared,” one particular person mentioned.

“There’s probably a lot to uncover and to know here. I think we just feel for everybody involved,” one other particular person mentioned.

Moshier was charged with assault, recklessly injuring a baby underneath 18 by discharge of a firearm, in response to the felony criticism. He’s due again in Southold Town Justice Court on April 27.

The dad and mom of the teenager who hosted the celebration instructed CBS2 they don’t have any remark at this level.