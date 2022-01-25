James Neesham signs for Northamptonshire for Blast campaign

James Neesham, the New Zealand allrounder, has agreed to hitch Northamptonshire for his or her T20 Blast marketing campaign.

Neesham, whose heroics within the 2019 World Cup last at Lord’s had been instrumental in that contest’s thrilling end, gained a measure of revenge over England within the T20 World Cup within the UAE in November, the place his 27 from 11 balls helped to eradicate Eoin Morgan’s males within the semi-final. However, New Zealand went on to lose the ultimate towards Australia.

In 181 T20 fixtures – 38 of which have come for his nation – Neesham has made 2,360 runs at a strike-rate of 136.81, and brought 158 wickets. He has beforehand featured for Derbyshire, Essex and Kent in county cricket, and final season turned out for Welsh Fire within the inaugural season of the Hundred.

“I’m excited to get going with Northamptonshire in 2022,” Neesham stated. “The club has a fantastic history in the Blast and I hope that we can recreate those successes from 2013 and 2016.”

Josh Cobb, Northamptonshire’s captain, performed alongside Neesham final season, and is worked up concerning the prospect of linking up with him once more.

“Having spent time with him at the Welsh Fire in The Hundred last year I know what he can bring to us.” Cobb stated.

“He’s a three-dimensional cricketer with genuine power and a high strike rate in the middle order, but it was his character that stood out to me. He’s someone who wants to win and is very selfless, he’s a real team-first kind of player.

“I’m trying ahead to having him right here as a pacesetter, to move on his expertise and assist drive us to be higher.”

Assuming New Zealand’s international schedule remains clear, Neesham should be available for the duration of the Blast campaign in May, June and July – with the final at Edgbaston this year following closely on from the group stages to ensure that overseas players can take part. He will also be on hand for County Championship action in June.

“The alternative to presumably play some first-class cricket for the county in Division One can be an thrilling problem.” Neesham said. “I look ahead to linking up with everybody at Wantage Road quickly.”