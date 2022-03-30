James Nyonteh Charged With Murder In Wife’s Stabbing Death

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A Champlin man is charged with homicide after allegedly stabbing his spouse to loss of life.

James Nyonteh faces one depend of second-degree homicide, Hennepin County courtroom paperwork present.

READ MORE: 4 Brooklyn Center PD Officers Suffer Minor Injuries After Responding To Large Fight

Peachu Yates, 35, was found bleeding and not breathing within the entrance yard of a house on Thousand Pines Entry in Champlin Monday evening, police stated.

According to the legal grievance, when police arrived on the scene, a woman was subsequent to Yates, screaming, “He killed her.” Yates was declared useless at a close-by hospital.

A witness instructed police she was on the telephone with Yates when Yates’ husband — Nyonteh — confirmed up on the residence with a knife.

The witness stated she heard Nyonteh within the background say he simply needed to speak, after which the telephone name was terminated.

Another witness instructed investigators he heard a scream and noticed an SUV flee the scene.

READ MORE: Reshawna Mosley Charged In Highway Ramp Crash That Killed Shaterries Barlow

Officers believed Nyonteh left in Yates’ SUV, and Brooklyn Park police later discovered that car with a bloody knife seen within it.

On Tuesday, police discovered that Nyonteh had fled to Fargo, the grievance states. He was arrested and is being held in North Dakota.

According to the grievance, Yates and her kids had moved out of their residence and have been dwelling with household in Champlin as a result of Nyonteh was beneath investigation for a legal sexual conduct case.

Domestic Violence Resources

For nameless, confidential assist, name the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

MORE NEWS: 1 Shot At Gas Station In St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen Neighborhood

People also can name the Women’s Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is accessible right here.