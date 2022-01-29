James Whelan completes Festival win in SA

James Whelan says he’ll be comfortable to race for Australian continental squad Team Bridgelane for the rest of 2022 after securing victory within the Festival of Cycling.

The 22-year-old, ignored for a World Tour contract regardless of three years with EF Education-Nippo, overcame a one-minute penalty imposed for motor-pacing from his workforce automobile throughout his stage one victory on Thursday to win the occasion by 24 seconds from teammate Matt Dinham.

Completing an enormous occasion for Team BridgeLane, Dinham gained the younger rider classification whereas the squad was winners of the workforce common classification.

It’s a powerful rebound from his World Tour snub for Whelan, and an excellent begin to life with Team BridgeLane.

“I’ve just got to be proud of how I rode and the way I’ve kind of kept my head together over the last few months and it’s been a privilege to race for this team,” Whelan stated.

“Whether I race World Tour this year or Pro Tour over in Europe, I’m not too fussed.

“I’ve carried out all the things I can do and I’ve had a blast racing with Team BridgeLane.

“I’m happy to race with them all year. We go over to Europe in April and hopefully we’ll keep winning bike races.”

Villawood/Jumbo-Visma’s Chris Harper moved as much as third total with ninth on Saturday’s 113.2km closing stage.

Angus Lyons gained the stage from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill, denying 2020 Tour de France third placegetter Richie Porte a fairytale end on the roads of South Australia.

The home occasion changed the Tour Down Under for the second 12 months due to worldwide journey restrictions and does not carry World Tour standing.