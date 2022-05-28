Jameson Taillon brilliant, Yankees run win streak to 4 with shutout win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jameson Taillon pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, following Nestor Cortes to provide the Yankees their longest consecutive begins in 9 years and main New York over the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 Friday night time.

Gleyber Torres put the Yankees forward with a homer within the fourth off Jeffrey Springs (2-2) and Matt Carpenter, in his second recreation with New York, homered later within the inning.

New York opened a 6 1/2-game lead over the Rays by successful the primary two video games of the four-game sequence. The Yankees received their fourth straight following a season-worst three-game dropping streak and improved to 33-13, the very best begin within the main leagues for the reason that 2001 Seattle Mariners opened 34-12.

Taillon (5-1) improved to 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his final seven begins, hanging out 5 and strolling none whereas throwing 62 of 93 pitches for strikes. The 30-year-old right-hander had not gotten an out within the eighth inning since Aug. 7, 2018, for Pittsburgh at Colorado, when he pitched his second massive league full recreation.

Cortes threw eight-plus innings of one-run ball as New York received Thursday’s sequence opener 7-2. Yankees starters had not pitched eight innings in consecutive video games since CC Sabathia and Iván Nova towards Kansas City on July 9 and 10, 2013.

“A couple of the starters last night were like, hey, let’s just all go seven or eight this series,” Taillon mentioned. “”So I awoke feeling just a little nervous, just a little pressue there.

Taillon retired his first 12 batters earlier than Randy Arozarena’s leadoff single within the fifth. Manuel Margot stretched his hitting streak to 13 video games with a sixth-inning double.

“Just another great performance from one of our starters,” supervisor Aaron Boone mentioned. “I think they’ve been the best group, to this point, in the league, I caution that it’s early and we’ve got to keep doing it, but I’m not surprised that they pitching as well as they are.”

Clay Holmes struck out two in an ideal ninth for his sixth save in six probabilities, extending his scoreless streak to 24 innings and ending the sport in 2 hours, 23 minutes.

New York has pitched six shutouts, one shy of the large league excessive.

“I guess we’ve been proving some people wrong and we might be proving the Yankees right for believing in us,” Taillon mentioned. “I loved coming off the field tonight and having the whole group come out to greet me. It’s really fun to be a part of.”

Torres led off the fourth together with his eighth homer, one shy of his complete for all of final season. One out later Carpenter hit first main league residence run since April 30 final yr.

“That was the thing that in the last couple seasons, towards the end of my career in St. Louis, was kind of the missing factor — I just wasn’t hitting the ball hard,” Carpenter mentioned.

Carpenter signed with the Yankees on Thursday and obtained his second straight begin because of Aaron Hicks remaining sidelined by proper hamstring tightness. It was a blast deep into the right-field seats.

“Any time you go from your living room to the best team in baseball and to being in this clubhouse with this group of guys — it didn’t take long for me to walk in here and realize that this is a really special group of guys,” Carptener mentioned. “They got a good thing going. It’s not just talent.”

Springs gave up two runs and 5 hits in six innings in his second main league begin.

Tampa Bay has scored in solely one in all 18 innings towards the Yankees.

“I didn’t want to start the series off with two games like this,” mentioned Kevin Kiermaier, who went 0 for 4 and struck out twice, “but sometimes you face a buzz saw, and Cortes and Taillon were lights out.”

VAST IMPROVEMENT

The Yankees have a 2.91 ERA, third-best within the main leagues and down from 4.13 ERA on the finish of final season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 3B Josh Donaldson (proper shoulder irritation) was positioned on the 10-day IL retroactive to Tuesday. The 36-year-old third baseman had been on the COVID-19 IL and has not performed since Sunday. Because the COVID-19 checklist doesn’t rely towards the 40-man roster, the Yankees opened a roster spot by tranferring Chad Green (Tommy John surgical procedure) to the 60-day IL. … DH Giancarlo Stanton (proper calf pressure) has resumed hitting, and supervisor Aaron Boone mentioned Stanton may spend the minimal 10 days on the IL. … DJ LeMahieu was out of the beginning lineup for the fifth consecutive recreation due to his left wrist, which had a cortisone shot.

UP NEXT

RHP Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.31) is to begin Saturday for New York towards RHP Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.42), who was 5-3 in 16 begins for the Yankees final season that included a no-hitter at Texas on May 19.