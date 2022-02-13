Jamie Siddons tests positive for Covid-19

Prothom Alo that Siddons has gentle signs. Bangladesh’s new batting coach Jamie Siddons has examined optimistic for Covid-19. Jalal Yunus, the BCB’s cricket operations committee chairman, confirmed to the Dhaka-basedthat Siddons has gentle signs.

The 57-year-old Australian, who arrived in Dhaka final week, did not initially have a task specified by the BCB – board president Nazmul Hassan had stated in December that it was “not yet finalised in which area he will work in, whether it is the High Performance, Under-19s or the senior team.”

Since arriving within the nation, Siddons has spent most of his time watching BPL matches, having additionally traveled to Sylhet. He shall be in quarantine in his resort in Dhaka in the interim.

Siddons was Bangladesh’s head coach from 2007 to 2011.