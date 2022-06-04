Jamieson removes Lees after New Zealand fold quickly on third morning
Lunch England 141 and 31 for 1 (Crawley 9*, Pope 0*) want 246 runs to beat New Zealand 132 and 285 (Mitchell 108, Blundell 96)
There was to be one other twist earlier than the lunch break, nevertheless, when Alex Lees, who had seemed in respectable nick as he stroked 4 boundaries on his approach to 20 from 32 balls, left a Kyle Jamieson supply which nipped again to crash into the highest of off stump. At the top of the morning session, Zak Crawley was unbeaten on 9 with Ollie Pope but to attain.
Despite the dreary prelude of a 30-minute delay to the beginning due to rain and basic gloom, the match resumed its extremely entertaining narrative as quickly because the cloud cowl gave approach to shiny skies. Mitchell and Blundell each resumed within the 90s, with their aspect 236 for 4, and Mitchell introduced up his century off the primary ball he confronted, working three after driving Broad crisply by the covers.
Broad waved his arms furiously in a profitable try and rev up the Lord’s crowd, which went wild when he ripped out Jamieson’s off stump to make it three New Zealand wickets to fall in as many balls and, unexpectedly, the vacationers had gone from 251 for 4 to 251 for 7.
Potts struck together with his second ball of the day, Ajaz Patel failing to overturn his lbw dismissal, and Parkinson claimed his maiden Test wicket when he looped the ball up exterior off stump and Southee despatched a catch to Joe Root at slip because the guests have been all out for 285.