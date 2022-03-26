Jammu, Srinagar to have 200 electric buses with real-time tracking soon 

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities declared they are going to deploy 200 electrical buses in each the capital cities of the union territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities introduced on Saturday that it’s all set to launch 200 electrical buses outfitted with state-of-art services which may also embrace a real-time monitoring perform. These electrical autos shall be made accessible in each the capital cities of the union territory, said an official.

This determination of the state authorities to introduce these 100 eco-friendly buses every in Jammu and Srinagar is aimed toward lowering air and noise air pollution and dependency on fossil fuels. It additionally needs to offer higher services to the folks, added the official. These buses shall be procured below the second part of the central scheme Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV (FAME II). According to a report by PTI, tenders for a similar have additionally been floated.

These electrical buses will characteristic trendy features comparable to a real-time passenger data system (PIS), panic buttons for an emergency, computerized bus car location system, CCTV cameras, public tackle methods, cease request buttons and on-line assortment of fares by means of numerous mediums, knowledgeable the report. “The electrical bus service will encourage commuters to shift in direction of the general public transport system,” mentioned the official.

The Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) of those electrical buses shall be related with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) concurrently. Officials talked about the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) shall be rolling out the ITMS by April 30 and within the first part, on-line ticket reserving services shall be offered.

An on-line monitoring platform may also be created on the metropolis degree for these electrical autos to observe parameters comparable to working kilometres, equal gasoline saved in litres per day, and equal carbon dioxide discount per day.

