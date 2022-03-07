Jamshedpur FC Lift Maiden ISL League Shield With Win Over ATK Mohun Bagan | Football News

Ritwik Das scored a second half winner to assist Jamshedpur FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 and bag their maiden League Shield within the Indian Super League in Margao, Goa on Monday. Jamshedpur wanted a draw to complete on the high of the desk and clinch the League Shield, and the Red Miners rode on Ritwik’s objective within the 56th minute to make sure they end the season on a excessive, capping off a stellar marketing campaign beneath Owen Coyle.

They completed with 43 factors from 20 video games, profitable 13 video games. ATKMB ended their league engagements having 37 of their kitty from 20 matches.

Jamshedpur will tackle Kerala Blasters on March 11 within the first semifinal whereas ATKMB will sq. off with Hyderabad FC the following day within the second last-four conflict. Jamshedpur will get richer by Rs 3.5 crore, the prize cash for the League Shield.

ATKMB wanted to win by a 2-0 victory to leapfrog Jamshedpur and second-placed Hyderabad FC, nevertheless it was to not be as Ritwik continued his purple patch with a luxurious strike after Greg Stewart did all of the spadework.

The Mariners loved extra ball possession within the preliminary exchanges, coming closest to breaking the impasse when a wild try from Tiri went broad. The busiest particular person on the sector was the referee as he reached to his pocket thrice, flashing yellow playing cards within the first half and all to Jamshedpur gamers.

After change of ends, Stewart began bossing proceedings along with his mazy runs and incisive passing, and his trade bore fruit 4 minutes to the hour mark when the Scotsman evaded two ATKMB shirts to chop into his proper and beat his marker.

Stewart went for objective himself however the ball got here off an ATKMB participant and fell to Ritwik who shot first time because the ball went previous Amrinder Singh and into the again of the web.

ATKMB tried laborious to forge a comeback however Jamshedpur held agency and ultimately bagged three factors, changing into the primary facet within the ISL historical past to make seven wins in a row.

Jamshedpur’s renaissance started beneath Coyle final yr after they completed a reputable sixth, bringing a powerful taking part in model beneath the reputed English tactician and in addition a roadmap for the longer term.

This yr, Stewart was distinctive for Jamshedpur and so was Daniel Chima Chukwu whose transfer to the membership in January proved to be a masterstroke.

It stays to be seen whether or not the newly-crowned League Shield winners go on to win the ISL title or not nevertheless it has already been an distinctive season for them.

