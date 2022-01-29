Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ‘so-called alternate electors’

The chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and surrounding circumstances introduced on Friday that it had issued subpoenas to “14 individuals who participated as ‘alternate electors’ for former President Trump.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., mentioned the committee is searching for info from people “who met and submitted purported Electoral College certificates in seven states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.”

“The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives,” he mentioned in an announcement. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme. We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

The committee mentioned it has obtained info that teams of people met on Dec. 14, 2020, in seven states carried by then-President-elect Joe Biden, then submitted bogus slates of Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump.

“The so-called alternate electors from those states then transmitted the purported Electoral-College certificates to Congress, which multiple people advising former President Trump or his campaign used to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6th, 2021,” a committee launch mentioned.

In an alleged plot Trump and his allies crafted to overturn the election, then-Vice President Mike Pence would have declared the seven states that submitted the alternate slates of electors as in dispute, and in the end hand the election to Trump. However, Pence rejected the strain to take action, sticking to his strictly ceremonial function, and the National Archives by no means accepted the uncertified paperwork for congressional counting.

In the trendy period, electors “are supposed to now be almost like computers and mechanically do the bidding of the popular vote” of their states, Edward Foley, a regulation professor at Ohio State University and the director of the college’s election regulation program, instructed ABC News.

“The claim of the Trump electors in these states is that there was a screw up in the counting of the popular vote, and had the popular vote had been counted correctly, then they would be the real electors in their states,” he mentioned.

Unlike the disputes over electors in 1876, and a extra restricted dispute over Hawaii’s electors in 1960, “all of this is bogus because it’s all built on the big lie [of widespread election fraud] that has no foundation,” Foley mentioned of the 2020 effort by Trump supporters.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco mentioned in an interview earlier this week that prosecutors within the Justice Department are evaluating prison referrals relating to the pretend Electoral College certifications that sought to declare Trump the winner in states he really misplaced to Biden.

“We’ve received those referrals. Our prosecutors are looking at those and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations,” Monaco instructed CNN.

She declined to enter additional element however as an alternative mentioned the Justice Department was “going to follow the facts and the law, wherever they lead, to address conduct of any kind and at any level that is part of an assault on our democracy.”

Last week, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., urged the Justice Department to open an investigation into the pretend electors from Wisconsin, and mentioned he would quickly introduce laws to particularly prohibit related makes an attempt sooner or later.

In investigating precisely what occurred on and round Jan. 6, the choose committee additionally intends to guard democracy from future assaults over a falsely disputed election, particularly, Democrats say, as a result of Trump has steered he’ll run in 2024.

Last week, the choose committee subpoenaed Trump’s daughter and former senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, and former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, who pushed unfounded claims of widespread 2020 election fraud. ABC News additionally confirmed that the committee acquired cellphone information from Trump’s son, Eric, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr.

The Supreme Court final week additionally denied Trump’s request that a whole lot of pages of his presidential information from Jan. 6 not be turned over to the congressional committee — an enormous win for the panel, which is planning to subject an interim report on its findings over the summer time.

In the six months because it was created, the choose committee has interviewed greater than 350 witnesses, acquired greater than 300 substantive ideas and issued greater than 50 subpoenas — for cellphone and electronic mail information, Trump administration paperwork, witness testimony and financial institution information, in line with the committee’s public disclosures and lawsuits filed by witnesses.

The panel has additionally acquired almost 40,000 pages of information — together with textual content messages, emails and Trump administration paperwork offered by the National Archives in 4 separate tranches.

The former president has repeatedly tried to discredit the work of the committee and has urged his allies and aides to not comply.

ABC News’ Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.