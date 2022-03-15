Jane Campion apologizes for comments made about Venus and Serena Williams

toggle caption Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Director Jane Campion has apologized to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams for her “thoughtless” remarks concerning the pair throughout a Sunday night acceptance speech on the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Campion, a white girl from New Zealand, was accepting the award for Best Director for her movie “The Power of the Dog” when she made the feedback.

In her speech, Campion — the one girl nominated within the class — praised the Williams sisters as “marvels” of their craft, however implied that the 2 Black ladies didn’t face the identical battles in gender equality as ladies in movie.

“Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you don’t play against the guys, like I have to,” Campion stated with fun.

Her remarks had been met with swift backlash on social media, the place commenters identified the years of racism and sexism the Williams sisters confronted of their careers.

Others famous a level of tone-deafness — the concept that a white girl from a socially privileged background had one way or the other had a tougher path to success than the 2 Black tennis powerhouses — which some described as completely emblematic of white feminism.

“I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world class athletes,” Campion stated on Monday in an announcement, in accordance with media reviews. “The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women.”

Campion’s movie, “The Power of the Dog,” has been praised by critics. The movie is an examination of queer folks within the American West and has sparked conversations concerning the historical past of homosexual cowboys and poisonous masculinity.

The movie had 10 nominations at Sunday night time’s award present, profitable 4, together with Campion’s Best Director trophy.