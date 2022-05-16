Janet Jackson makes surprise appearance at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Janet Jackson made a shock look on the Billboard Music Awards 2022 Sunday night time to current Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer, who received the award in 2001, launched Blige after she obtained her personal standing ovation with a speech that referenced lots of her greatest hits, together with “Just Fine” and “No More Drama.”

“Her work has always given us comfort because she sings me, she sings you. I reminisce, but i’m not going to cry because even though sometime sit feels like everyday it rains, I’ve got no more drama,” Jackson, 56, stated. “I’m just fine with my life, my life, my life, my life in the sunshine.”

Blige, 51, then took the stage to ship an emotional speech by which she held again tears whereas thanking her household and celeb buddies and even made point out of her Super Bowl performance.

“I’m so grateful to have you,” Blige stated to her followers on the conclusion of her speech.

Blige acquired emotional after accepting her award. NBCU Photo Bank by way of Getty Images

Jackson has led a comparatively reclusive life over the previous few years, having launched quite a few excursions solely to cancel dates. She resurfaced within the highlight earlier this 12 months when she launched a much-hyped two-night Lifetime/A&E documentary that dove into her personal Super Bowl efficiency with Justin Timberlake by which she skilled an alleged “wardrobe malfunction.”

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion,” the singer stated of the incident throughout her Lifetime/A&E documentary.

Jackson’s speech referenced lots of Blige’s greatest hits. Getty Images for MRC

“And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s gotta stop,” she continued. “Justin and I are very good friends and we will always be very good friends.”