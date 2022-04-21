Janet Yellen and other finance ministers walk out of G20 meeting as Russia speaks

toggle caption Brendan Smialowski/AFP through Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and different world monetary leaders walked out of a G20 session as Russian officers had been talking on Wednesday in an effort to underscore Moscow’s isolation following the invasion of Ukraine.

Yellen’s counterparts from the UK and Canada joined the walkout, as did officers from Ukraine, whereas the session was going down in Washington, D.C.

“The world’s democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes,” Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland stated in a tweet about the walkout. “Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine is a grave threat to the global economy. Russia should not be participating or included in these meetings.”

The Treasury Department declined to touch upon Yellen’s walkout however famous that she emphasised “there will be no business-as-usual for Russia in the global economy” when she met Tuesday with Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Indonesia is chairing the G20 this 12 months.

Russia is more and more remoted

The U.S. and its allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, together with stopping Moscow from accessing its overseas change reserves.

The U.S. has additionally banned imports of Russian oil, whereas the U.Okay. has focused among the Russian rich elite who dwell there.

“We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine and will push for stronger international coordination to punish Russia,” stated Rishi Sunak, the U.Okay.’s chancellor of the Exchequer, in a tweet in regards to the walkout.

The gathering of G20 finance ministers was held at the side of the spring conferences of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, D.C.

The IMF downgraded its forecast of world financial progress this week, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is basically accountable. The warfare has rattled world markets for power and meals.

“Beyond its immediate and tragic humanitarian impact, the war will slow economic growth and increase inflation,” IMF analysis director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas stated Tuesday.